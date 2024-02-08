IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

The inaugural collection of trading cards focused on the IndyCar Series launches March 1, 2024, and will “redefine the fan experience while celebrating the athleticism, skill, and captivating narratives throughout IndyCar,” according to the press release.

Several items of this exclusive set will also include opportunities for signed memorabilia. Each set offers the chance to win a 4-pack racing experience to the Indianapolis 500, complete with tickets. Additionally, a one-of-a-kind 2024 Indianapolis 500 autographed helmet will also be available for fans to purchase on site at races, in retail card stores and online at Parksidecards.com.

“We’re beyond thrilled to partner with IndyCar to launch these new IndyCar trading cards and excited to see fans’ reactions to these memorialized moments,” said Eric Christensen, CEO of Parkside Collectibles Inc.

The collections crafted by Parkside Collectibles, which also works with other sports brands such as the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) will feature iconic drivers, race moments and historic milestones that have etched into motorsport history.

“We are pleased to begin this new partnership with Parkside, which will reintroduce an IndyCar sports card collection and give fans a dynamic way to interact with the ascending stars of our sport,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

“Sports cards have always been an engaging way to connect with athletes, and it is satisfying to know the elite, bold and brash personalities of IndyCar are once again represented through Parkside’s quality collectibles.”

IndyCar trading card

Further in the release, it states:

“Throughout the season, fans can expect a plethora of both online and in-person activations that will ignite their passion for IndyCar racing. Fans should be on the lookout during race weekends, where attendees can look forward to exclusive in-person experiences and chances to win limited-edition trading card sets. Simultaneously, their online communities will buzz with exciting social media contests and giveaways that offer fans a chance to win Parkside and IndyCar prizes. This partnership is a testament to their commitment to bringing the thrill of IndyCar racing directly into the hands of fans, both on and off the track."

The presale of the Parkside’s IndyCar trading card collection is available here.