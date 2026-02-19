IndyCar expanding global broadcasting presence for the 2026 season

The IndyCar Series will have a more intense global reach for its 18-race season in 2026.

A strong network of international partners, including new media and broadcast relationships, will bring North America’s premier open-wheel championship to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories.

Through IndyCar Live, the global direct-to-consumer streaming service for the series, the broadcast partners in their respective markets and beyond brings fans full uninterrupted coverage of every session of every race - including in-car camera feeds, highlights, shorts and vodcasts - for IndyCar and its developmental category, Indy NXT.

“IndyCar’s growth trajectory is the best in sports and that includes significant expansion of our global availability and new interest from international audiences,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

“This season, 14 nations and territories will be represented in our full-time lineup, and, with that, it is crucial that platforms are available to showcase the intense, wheel-to-wheel action of IndyCar to their countries and our international fanbase. We are delighted to announce this list of new and renewed partners, who will intensely follow what we believe will be a thrilling 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season.”

Among the new broadcast partners for the upcoming season is Band Sport (Bandierantes) in Brazil, which returns after an eight-year hiatus. In turn, Brazilians will be able to tune in and watch fellow countryman and incoming AJ Foyt Racing rookie Caio Collet.

“It is extremely important to have IndyCar back on free-to-air television, especially on a broadcaster like Band, which has a long and rich history not only with motorsport, but also with IndyCar itself,” Collet said.

“This helps elevate the category, expand its global reach, attract even more fans around the world and also promote brands and personal sponsors that enable us to be there doing our job.”

Caio Collet, AJ Foyt Racing Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Other partnerships include ESPN, which continues to provide coverage across sub-Saharan Africa, as well as to Latin America, Brazil and Mexico where fans can support Mexican native Pato O’Ward. Spain will continue to provide premium coverage via Movistar+ and #Vamos, highlighting reigning series champion Alex Palou as he seeks to win his fourth straight and fifth overall title.

Sky Sports will showcase reigning IndyCar Rookie of the Year Louis Foster in the United Kingdom, and sister channel Sky Sports Italia continues race coverage in Italy. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Sky Sports will be closely following Mick Schumacher’s Rookie season.

Sky Sport New Zealand will be providing coverage of Kiwis Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Armstrong.

“It's cool whenever I'm home in New Zealand and I get to see IndyCar races be rebroadcasted on Sky Sport,” Armstrong said.

“I hope that New Zealanders can follow closely this season. They have two Scotts (Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin) and a Marcus (Armstrong) competing at the pointy end of the field this year. The opportunity to see three New Zealanders lock out a podium is actually very possible this year, so it's going to be pretty cool to watch and I'm glad that Sky Sport will be there to catch it all for everyone back home to watch.”

There is also a new relationship with SBS Sport, which allows IndyCar to reach new audiences in Korea for this year. Viaplay will continue its coverage in the Nordics for fans to follow Danish drivers Christian Rasmussen and Christian Lundgaard, Swedish drivers Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson and Norwegian rookie Dennis Hauger.

“Viaplay has done a great job covering the NTT IndyCar Series the past several years, and I’m glad they’ll continue this season," Lundgaard said. "While it’s a North American sport, there’s a growing global audience which only happens if they have access to watch the on-track action."

Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Motorvision, also broadcasting in Austria, Switzerland and Germany, returns for its second year partnering with IndyCar. Stan Sport in Australia will allow fans to follow Will Power for his 22nd IndyCar season.

Fans in France can follow Romain Grosjean’s return to IndyCar with Canal+. Meanwhile, Ziggo Sport continues to spotlight IndyCar in the Netherlands for fans to follow Dutchman Rinus Veekay.

Additional returning broadcasters of IndyCar in 2026 include TSN in Canada, RTVS in Slovakia, S Sport in Turkey, Arena 4 in Hungary, Gaora in Japan and Sport TV in Portugal.

Indy NXT will also have coverage across the globe with first-time coverage in Poland with Motowizja, allowing fans to see rookie Tymek Kucharczyk in action. Polish fans will also be able to stream all races at the URL tymekkucharczyk.pl. REV TV will broadcast throughout Canada, while ESPN will showcase Indy NXT races to fans in Latin America and Brazil. Further coverage will be provided on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Italy, Viaplay in the Nordics and Sport TV in Portugal.