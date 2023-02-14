IndyCar expands global broadcast reach for 2023

In addition, IndyCar Live, the series’ direct-to-consumer streaming service, will provide practice, qualifying and races in territories not covered by an international partner. All international markets will have access to IndyCar practices and qualifying.

“We are pleased to see the expansion of our international partners and offerings mirroring the impressive growth of the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles. “This season, 15 nations are represented by our full-time field of 27 entries, which is the most since 2011. The global reach of IndyCar is as important as ever as we reach new audiences with an expanding fan base.

“It’s very gratifying to continue our relationships with existing partners and increase visibility with our new ones.”

Partnerships heading into the 2023 IndyCar season include a multi-year agreement with TSN. That entails comprehensive coverage of eight races including the Indianapolis 500 and Honda Indy Toronto via their linear platform. Live streaming of all 17 races in addition to coverage of all practice and qualifying sessions will be available on the newly launched TSN+.

An existing relationship with ESPN across Latin America will bring live coverage to key markets, including Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Continuing a relationship that began in 2019, Sky Group with Sky Sports UK, Sky Sport Germany (including Austria and Switzerland) and Sky Sport Italia return in 2023, while Canal+ will continue to provide coverage in France.

Sky Sport in New Zealand will, once again, be the home of IndyCar coverage there, while in Australia, STAN Sport will be IndyCar’s streaming partner and the Nine Network will show race highlights mid-week.

Movistar+ partners with IndyCar for a seventh consecutive season in Spain, Gaora returns to broadcast all races in Japan, Ziggo Sport provides coverage in the Netherlands, and Viaplay will continue its intense coverage of IndyCar in Scandinavian countries.

S Sport has acquired rights to provide coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series to Turkey and the Czech and Slovak Republics for the first time.

Indy NXT (formerly Indy Lights) will also see expanded coverage across Latin America via ESPN and ESPN+, REV TV in Canada and a new TV agreement in the UK with Sky Sports. With more partnerships expected, remaining markets can see Indy NXT action via IndyCar Live.

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s defending Indy 500 winner, commented: “IndyCar is a tremendous global series. That really hit home when I returned to Sweden last year [with the Borg-Warner Trophy] to celebrate my Indianapolis 500 win. This lineup of international broadcasters will bring fans around the world closer to the action as they will be engaged with the series’ intense competition unlike ever before.”

Added Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean, “I know, firsthand, the impact of IndyCar’s global partnerships and the importance of the international broadcasters. It is gratifying that so many of my fans in France and Switzerland can follow my progress. 2023 will be a special year of growth for the NTT IndyCar Series, and I cannot wait to get started.”

