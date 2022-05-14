Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Practice report

IndyCar GP Indy: Ericsson tops warm-up, start time brought forward

Marcus Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda set fastest time in raceday warm-up for the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, while IndyCar announced a revised start time to avoid forecast thunderstorms.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar GP Indy: Ericsson tops warm-up, start time brought forward

Ericsson lapped the 2.439-mile 14-turn in 71.0839sec, an average speed of 123.522, while Callum Ilott put Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet in the spotlight again with an eye-catching second-fastest time. He will roll off seventh on the grid this afternoon.

No drivers touched their alternate tires in a morning session held in 81degF ambient temperatures with a track temp of 107degF. Although drivers are expecting severe tire degradation across the three-stop/four-stint race, the Firestone alternate tires are some 1sec per lap faster, so teams will want to spend as many laps as possible on these red sidewalled tires to minimize time loss.

Felix Rosenqvist’s strong weekend continued with third fastest time ahead of Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda and two of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda drivers, Jack Harvey and Graham Rahal.

Although polesitter Will Power was only ninth fastest, he set the fastest average across 10 laps.

He will lead the field to the green flag at 3.07pm local (Eastern), 38 minutes earlier than originally intended, as IndyCar seeks to avoid or minimize the effect of the storms expected to hit the area this afternoon, while also remaining in the NBC TV window.

The second Indy Lights race of the weekend has therefore also been brought forward, to 1.05pm local time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Marcus Ericsson

1:11.0839

 

19

123.522

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Callum Ilott

1:11.1970

0.1131

17

123.325

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

3

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.2391

0.1552

22

123.253

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

4

Colton Herta

1:11.2552

0.1713

19

123.225

Honda

Andretti Autosport

5

Jack Harvey

1:11.2630

0.1791

20

123.211

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

6

Graham Rahal

1:11.2646

0.1807

19

123.208

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

Josef Newgarden

1:11.3181

0.2342

19

123.116

Chevy

Team Penske

8

Alex Palou

1:11.4134

0.3295

20

122.952

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Will Power

1:11.4339

0.3500

20

122.916

Chevy

Team Penske

10

Christian Lundgaard

1:11.4345

0.3506

20

122.915

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Scott Dixon

1:11.5390

0.4551

20

122.736

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

Rinus VeeKay

1:11.6531

0.5692

22

122.540

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

13

Pato O'Ward

1:11.7644

0.6805

20

122.350

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

14

David Malukas

1:11.7778

0.6939

16

122.328

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

15

Alexander Rossi

1:11.7789

0.6950

17

122.326

Honda

Andretti Autosport

16

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.7839

0.7000

18

122.317

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

17

Scott McLaughlin

1:11.8086

0.7247

21

122.275

Chevy

Team Penske

18

Jimmie Johnson

1:11.8732

0.7893

22

122.165

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:11.9935

0.9096

19

121.961

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

20

Conor Daly

1:12.0796

0.9957

20

121.815

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

21

Takuma Sato

1:12.1549

1.0710

22

121.688

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

22

Kyle Kirkwood

1:12.1971

1.1132

17

121.617

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

23

Juan Pablo Montoya

1:12.2614

1.1775

16

121.509

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

24

Helio Castroneves

1:12.2783

1.1944

17

121.480

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

25

Romain Grosjean

1:12.3157

1.2318

20

121.418

Honda

Andretti Autosport

26

Dalton Kellett

1:12.5358

1.4519

20

121.049

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

Tatiana Calderon

1:12.7262

1.6423

16

120.732

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

shares
comments
Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one
Previous article

Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one

Indy Lights Indy GP: Frost scores first win as rivals clash
Indy Lights

Indy Lights Indy GP: Frost scores first win as rivals clash

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IndyCar GP Indy: Ericsson tops warm-up, start time brought forward
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Ericsson tops warm-up, start time brought forward

Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one
IndyCar IndyCar

Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one

IndyCar GP Indy: Power scores 64th pole, sixth at IMS
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Power scores 64th pole, sixth at IMS

De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now
IndyCar IndyCar

De Vries: IndyCar is an “option” but focus on Europe for now

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.