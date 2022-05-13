IndyCar GP Indy: Power scores 64th pole, sixth at IMS

Firestone Fast Six

Power delivered a 69.7664sec on worn reds, 0.0426sec ahead of Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, with an average lap speed of 125.854mph. The achievement leaves him just three poles short of Mario Andretti’s record tally.

Palou delivered on a day when his Ganassi teammates all fell in Q1 and was also the only Honda to make it through to the Firestone Fast Six.

Power’s teammate Josef Newgarden bounced back superbly from a clutch issue in FP2 to end up 0.0679sec adrift of Power, and just ahead of the happiest surprise of the session. Conor Daly upheld his and Ed Carpenter Racing’s honor in front of their home crowd with fourth fastest, beating the two Arrow McLaren SPs of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 12 Will Power 1:09.7664 1:09.7664 0.000 3 3 1:09.7664 2 4 125.854 6:30.4382 Chevy A 11 Team Penske 2 10 Alex Palou 1:09.8090 0.0426 0.0426 3 3 1:09.8090 2 1 125.777 5:25.1180 Honda A 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 2 Josef Newgarden 1:09.8343 0.0679 0.0253 2 2 1:09.8343 1 5 125.732 5:34.8655 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 4 20 Conor Daly 1:09.9063 0.1399 0.0720 3 3 1:09.9063 2 6 125.602 6:02.4360 Chevy A 15 Ed Carpenter Racing 5 5 Pato O'Ward 1:10.0546 0.2882 0.1483 3 4 1:10.0546 2 3 125.337 6:36.5916 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 6 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:10.0605 0.2941 0.0059 3 3 1:10.0605 2 2 125.326 5:50.0897 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP

Q2

Will Power topped the times on the harder primaries as track temperature dropped a tad from the start of the session, going from 129 to 126degF. His time was a 1min10.7082, barely a hundredth ahead of teammate Scott McLaughlin, with Conor Daly inserting his ECR car in third to edge his former Indy Lights teammate Josef Newgarden.

Onto alternates, Alex Palou delivered with 69.4114sec to leave him hundredths ahead of the two Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolets, Will Power and Josef Newgarden, and home boy Conor Daly. Thus Palou was the only Honda driver to make the Fast Six.

Callum Ilott, the only driver without a teammate, did another sterling job to deliver P7, just 0.24sec from top spot and only 0.0144sec from making it into the Firestone Fast Six.

Scott McLaughlin was a surprise elimination, admitting that he made a slight error in his first lap, on a day when the drop off on the second lap on Firestone alternates was around 0.3sec.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:09.4114 1:09.4114 0.000 5 7 1:15.9100 4 3 126.498 10:33.6078 Honda A 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.4379 0.0265 0.0265 5 6 1:21.6442 4 5 126.450 10:54.3624 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP 3 5 Pato O'Ward 1:09.4574 0.0460 0.0195 4 5 1:09.4574 3 2 126.414 9:38.1701 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 4 12 Will Power 1:09.4905 0.0791 0.0331 5 6 1:10.7161 4 1 126.354 10:41.2062 Chevy A 11 Team Penske 5 2 Josef Newgarden 1:09.5837 0.1723 0.0932 5 7 1:09.7970 4 7 126.185 10:31.7303 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 6 20 Conor Daly 1:09.6387 0.2273 0.0550 5 6 1:09.9462 4 10 126.085 10:28.1396 Chevy A 15 Ed Carpenter Racing 7 77 Callum Ilott 1:09.6530 0.2416 0.0143 4 5 1:09.6530 3 8 126.059 9:44.7070 Chevy A 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 8 30 Christian Lundgaard 1:09.6594 0.2480 0.0064 5 6 1:10.0140 4 6 126.048 10:36.7055 Honda A 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 45 Jack Harvey 1:09.6899 0.2785 0.0305 5 6 1:09.9621 4 9 125.992 10:43.0984 Honda A 22 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 28 Romain Grosjean 1:09.7100 0.2986 0.0201 5 6 1:14.2126 4 11 125.956 10:58.2627 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 11 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:09.7847 0.3733 0.0747 6 6 1:09.7847 4 4 125.821 10:21.8961 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 12 15 Graham Rahal 1:10.2950 0.8836 0.5103 6 6 1:10.2950 4 12 124.908 10:46.3935 Honda A 13 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Q1 Group 2

Last year’s polesitter for the second Indy road course race, Pato O’Ward, went fastest by a mere 0.08sec ahead of Scott McLaughlin, while Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal ensured that all three Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars advanced to Q2.

Callum Ilott was fourth fastest for Juncos Hollinger, while Conor Daly did what VeeKay could not by getting an ECR car into Q2.

Neither Colton Herta nor Alexander Rossi were able to progress, while Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud was another surprise casualty.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 5 Pato O'Ward 1:09.4708 1:09.4708 0.000 5 6 1:09.4708 4 1 126.390 10:00.8703 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 2 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:09.5511 0.0803 0.0803 5 6 1:09.5511 4 6 126.244 9:38.2744 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 3 30 Christian Lundgaard 1:09.6777 0.2069 0.1266 5 6 1:12.5095 4 3 126.014 9:50.3174 Honda A 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 77 Callum Ilott 1:09.7025 0.2317 0.0248 5 6 1:16.4887 4 10 125.970 10:12.9115 Chevy A 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 5 20 Conor Daly 1:09.7210 0.2502 0.0185 5 6 1:09.9925 4 4 125.936 10:22.1560 Chevy A 15 Ed Carpenter Racing 6 15 Graham Rahal 1:09.7458 0.2750 0.0248 6 6 1:09.7458 4 8 125.891 9:55.4288 Honda A 13 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 26 Colton Herta 1:09.8527 0.3819 0.1069 5 6 1:09.8882 4 2 125.699 10:17.6637 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 8 27 Alexander Rossi 1:09.9178 0.4470 0.0651 5 6 1:14.0024 4 9 125.582 10:18.9935 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:09.9294 0.4586 0.0116 5 6 1:10.1703 4 7 125.561 10:00.0338 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 60 Simon Pagenaud 1:09.9717 0.5009 0.0423 5 5 1:09.9717 4 5 125.485 9:15.7911 Honda A 25 Meyer Shank Racing 11 14 Kyle Kirkwood 1:10.1954 0.7246 0.2237 5 5 1:10.1954 3 11 125.085 9:28.6999 Chevy A 12 AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 18 David Malukas 1:10.4755 1.0047 0.2801 5 6 1:10.7293 4 12 124.588 9:32.0486 Honda A 14 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 13 4 Dalton Kellett 1:10.7187 1.2479 0.2432 6 7 1:10.7187 4 13 124.160 10:07.9401 Chevy A 3 AJ Foyt Enterprises 14 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:11.5380 2.0672 0.8193 6 7 1:11.5380 4 14 122.738 10:00.8266 Honda A 23 Chip Ganassi Racing

Q1 Group 1

Rinus VeeKay was the fastest driver on primary tires, clocking a 70.6265, while Devlin DeFrancesco was second fastest, having gone out straight away on alternates. Then Palou and Rosenqvist hit the top two spots, with 69.5 and 69.6 respectively.

Then Power clipped 0.0139sec off Palou’s time to land a 69.5544sec lap and go quickest.

Palou, Rosenqvist, Josef Newgarden, Jack Harvey and Romain Grosjean also made it through. Surprise exclusions were VeeKay, last year’s winner here for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, and Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda). The six-time champion was left baffled, explaining that the car “felt like a different car every time out”.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 12 Will Power 1:09.5544 1:09.5544 0.000 5 6 1:15.8198 4 5 126.238 10:44.1855 Chevy A 102 Team Penske 2 10 Alex Palou 1:09.5683 0.0139 0.0139 5 6 1:11.3045 4 1 126.213 9:59.8889 Honda A 103 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.6831 0.1287 0.1148 5 6 1:13.6918 4 4 126.005 10:06.7692 Chevy A 42 Arrow McLaren SP 4 2 Josef Newgarden 1:09.7151 0.1607 0.0320 5 5 1:09.7151 4 8 125.947 9:15.2723 Chevy A 118 Team Penske 5 45 Jack Harvey 1:09.7910 0.2366 0.0759 5 6 1:12.3098 4 6 125.810 10:37.7305 Honda A 32 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 28 Romain Grosjean 1:09.8214 0.2670 0.0304 5 6 1:10.3568 4 3 125.755 10:15.2460 Honda A 75 Andretti Autosport 7 51 Takuma Sato 1:09.8239 0.2695 0.0025 6 7 1:10.4829 5 7 125.751 10:55.3775 Honda A 44 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 8 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:09.9550 0.4006 0.1311 5 6 1:10.5586 4 2 125.515 10:08.3845 Chevy A 67 Ed Carpenter Racing 9 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:10.1306 0.5762 0.1756 4 4 1:10.1306 3 11 125.201 9:18.6464 Honda A 20 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 10 06 Helio Castroneves 1:10.1417 0.5873 0.0111 4 5 1:10.5069 3 9 125.181 10:33.1024 Honda A 46 Meyer Shank Racing 11 9 Scott Dixon 1:10.1694 0.6150 0.0277 5 6 1:19.7706 4 10 125.131 10:31.9889 Honda A 83 Chip Ganassi Racing 12 6 Juan Pablo Montoya 1:10.7610 1.2066 0.5916 5 5 1:10.7610 4 12 124.085 9:42.7895 Chevy A 28 Arrow McLaren SP 13 11 Tatiana Calderon 1:11.0020 1.4476 0.2410 5 6 1:11.4916 3 13 123.664 10:45.7288 Chevy A 20 AJ Foyt Enterprises