Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar News

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

By:

The deal to broadcast 13 IndyCar races on NBC next year and stream all races on Peacock will satisfy “traditional” and younger fans, according NBC Sports’ Jon Miller and Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles.

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

This year will see nine races plus Indy 500 qualifying on network programing but this morning’s announcement by IndyCar and NBC revealed that the new multi-year agreement will see the network broadcast jump to 13 races, two more rounds in the likely 17-race schedule will be shown on the cable USA Network, while two will be streaming only on Peacock.

“A Peacock customer can go and watch every race live on their phone, on their iPad, wherever they wish and our fans want that, our traditional fans want that,” said Miles. “It's very important and gives us the opportunity to answer the call of the traditional fans while having an opportunity to recruit or attract younger fans, as well.

“Peacock will not only have all of the 17 races as currently planned, but they will have the open tests, practice and qualifying for the IndyCar Series, and they will have the same, practice and qualifying in races for Indy Lights. So really it will be the one-stop platform for those who want to connect to IndyCar racing online.

“Again, the network increase provides for certain increases in the eyes of the audience that will watch us online, and NBC's commitment through Peacock will help us grow a younger fan base going forward which we think is important.

“And we'll have more in-car cameras on our app, which is maybe the most appreciated feature on the app, and subject to our ability to deliver the needed level of connectivity, on the IndyCar Series app at our races, a fan will be able to watch the race on the smartphone in their hand while watching the action on the track.”

Said Miller: “NBC Universal and Comcast by extension are putting a huge bet on Peacock and we are putting all our premium partnerships there.

“People can watch IndyCar racing anywhere they are. They don't have to be at home in front of a television. They can take it with them on a road and they will have access to it any place they can get a signal on a phone, an iPad, a laptop or if they are watching on a connected TV.

“Our feeling is we have just broadened the reach dramatically of IndyCar by doing that.”

Miles said he was committed to ensuring IndyCar took advantage of the marketing potential promised by an increased audience, and said the news of the deal had been received favorably by team owners.

He said: “We are going to double down on our efforts with NBC to exploit the opportunity presented commercially by more people watching more of our racing. I hope to bring more consumer-oriented advertisers into the sport, which I think helps fuel our growth…

“Earlier this morning we distributed the release and as we are wont to do, had a conference call with Jon and myself and all the team owners to talk about the details. You know, sometimes you get a lot of questions when there's concern and you get more silence when everybody's on board; the latter was sort of the case here, but immediately my in-box blew up with really congratulatory notes from the team owners…

“Of course they want to know which races will be on network, and our answer to that question is, more of them obviously, and which will depend on the schedule in part. There's a number of considerations. But we look at the windows that NBC has available, whether those windows work for a particular race, what the competitive programming and other sports might be at the same time, and then make those decisions…

“I think we'll probably announce the schedule with many of those dynamics in mind late summer.”

Although Miles said that “it's important that we are able to announce that NBC Universal's Spanish language sports platform Telemundo Deportes will air the first race of the championship each year, the Indy 500 and the finale, and maybe some day even more” he said there were no plans in the works for a race in Mexico.

“We do think there is increased interest but at this point we are not looking to expand into México,” said Miles. “If the right opportunity surfaced, we'd certainly have to take a look but right now our focus, as you know, is really U.S.

“Sometimes we say North America because of the time zone benefit, and obviously we are in Toronto. But no, we don't have any current discussions going on related to a race in Mexico.”

Regarding a 17-race schedule – this year’s is 16 only because Toronto was canned due to COVID-caused travel restrictions – Miles said: “We like the number, NBC likes the number.

“If there was a compelling reason to look at 18, we might do that. If somehow 16 was even stronger we might look at that, but as Roger Penske has said, we like continuity in the schedule. Doesn't mean we are oblivious to improvement opportunities, but 17 has served the teams and the series, and so that's the number going forward today.”

Miller said that it was no coincidence that the season’s highest viewership figures, outside the Indy 500, came in three races that began at 12 noon.

“We have found scheduling to be very important in terms of maximizing ratings,” he commented, “and a great example of that is what we have done with the Premier League and soccer. We are on Saturday mornings and early Saturday; we found an audience for that.

“We moved our Notre Dame games from 3:35 kickoffs to 2:35 kickoffs, so we were able to bridge all the other college football that's out there.

“So clearly we found an opportunity with some of those earlier IndyCar windows, and it's worked out very well for us, so we will continue to look at those opportunities, and a lot of it has to do with the other programming we have on those weeks.”

shares
comments
Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

Previous article

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

2
MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

15 h
3
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

16 h
4
WRC

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

5
Supercars

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

Latest news
IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC
IndyCar

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

1 h
Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

4 h
IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

10 h
Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race
IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race

Jul 19, 2021
Grosjean to make his oval IndyCar debut at Gateway
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean to make his oval IndyCar debut at Gateway

Jul 16, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Grosjean to make his oval debut at Gateway 01:10
IndyCar
Jul 17, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean to make his oval debut at Gateway

IndyCar: Calderon as potential candidate for AJ Foyt Racing in 2022 00:55
IndyCar
Jul 10, 2021

IndyCar: Calderon as potential candidate for AJ Foyt Racing in 2022

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it' 00:37
IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

IndyCar: Ericsson - 'Confidence is a beautiful thing when you have it'

IndyCar: Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio to end Penske's drought 02:09
IndyCar
Jul 5, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden wins at Mid-Ohio to end Penske's drought

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio 01:36
IndyCar
Jul 4, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden beats Herta to pole by 0.0031sec at Mid-Ohio

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round
Supercars Supercars

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever
WRC WRC

Paddon admits WRC return chances bleaker than ever

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results
Supercars Supercars

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

Ex-F1 driver Alguersuari to make racing return in karts
Kart Kart

Ex-F1 driver Alguersuari to make racing return in karts

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

Coulthard on Pukekohe rollover: "What could I have done?"
Supercars Supercars

Coulthard on Pukekohe rollover: "What could I have done?"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021

Latest news

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar has “broadened its reach dramatically” for 2022, says NBC

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou on Verstappen-Hamilton F1 clash: “Both did what I would do”

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci returns to third RLL entry for Nashville race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.