The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will welcome fans in its grandstands and attendees at the Belle Isle event will also be able to access the Fifth Third Bank Paddock free of charge.

Grand Prix organizers announced that several thousand more reserved grandstand tickets will be available to fans at this year’s event. Tickets are now available for online purchase.

Consequently, Grand Prix organizers are opening up the Fifth Third Bank Paddock to all reserved grandstand ticketholders, as well as fans that purchase general admission tickets for race weekend.

Schedule – all times local (Eastern)

Friday, June 11

8.00-9.30am – IMSA first practice

9.50-10.30am – Indy Lights practice

12.00-1.40pm – IMSA second practice

2.30-3.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1

3.30-4.35pm – IMSA qualifying

5.00-6.15pm – IndyCar practice

Saturday, June 12

9.30-9.50am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 2

10.10-10.30am – IMSA warm-up

11.00-11.45am – IndyCar qualifying for Race 1

12.10-1.00pm – Indy Lights RACE 1

1.58pm – IndyCar “Drivers, start your engines”

2.00-4.00pm – NBC broadcast

2.05pm – Green flag: NTT IndyCar Series' Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (70 laps)

5.00pm – IMSA formation laps

5.10pm – IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Car Championship race (1hr40mins)



Sunday, June 13

9.15-10.00am – IndyCar qualifying for Race 2

10.35-11.25am – Indy Lights Race 2

12.00-3.00pm – NBC broadcast

12.43pm – IndyCar “Drivers, start your engines”

12.50pm – Green flag: NTT IndyCar Series' Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (70 laps)

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images