Pit penalty rule updated ahead of Mid-Ohio IndyCar race

IndyCar and IndyCar Officiating have issued a rulebook update effective this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The adjustment modifies the enforcement of pit road restrictions, ensuring that teams forced into a closed pit lane due to a tactical emergency aren't penalized as harshly as drivers cited for on-track misconduct.

For clarity on how the regulation now functions, here are both connected rules from the official IndyCar rulebook:

Rule 9.2.2.7 (As Updated): During a Race, a Car subject to a black flag penalty or an on-track repositioning penalty under Rule 9.2.2.4. announced during a Full Course Yellow Condition or Yellow Condition may not pit until crossing the Start/Finish Line after a Green Condition occurs, unless approved by IndyCar. This Rule is in addition to, and does not limit, Rule 7.2.3.4. This Rule shall not apply to Cars penalized solely in accordance with Rule 7.1.3.3.4.4.

Rule 7.1.3.3.4.4 (Emergency Service): [Addresses cars that enter a closed pit lane out of absolute necessity for emergency service - such as a quick splash of fuel to prevent running dry on track - resulting in an on-track repositioning penalty to restart at the back of the field.]

The Breakdown: What Changes?

The update specifically alters how these two rules interact during a caution period:

Before the update, any car handed an on-track repositioning penalty during a yellow flag was completely locked out of pit lane. Even if you only entered a closed pit to save your car from running out of fuel (Rule 7.1.3.3.4.4), Rule 9.2.2.7 barred you from pitting again until the race went back to green. This grouped emergency situations together with sporting infractions like pit lane speeding or avoidable contact.

With the update, cars penalized solely for taking emergency service will still be sent to the back of the field for the restart. However, they are now officially exempt from the pit lockout. Once the pits are opened for the rest of the field, these emergency-service cars can now pit as many times as they want before the green flag drops. Drivers penalized for actual sporting misconduct, such as speeding on pit lane or causing avoidable contact, are still barred from pitting until they cross the start/finish line under green.

IndyCar officials stated that the update was rewritten to better reflect the original spirit of the rule and ensure that a tactical emergency during an untimely yellow flag doesn't completely destroy a team's race, keeping the overall competition as fair as possible.