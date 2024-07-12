All Series
Preview
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Start times for oval doubleheader, how to watch, entry list

The IndyCar Series rolls into the cornfields of Iowa for its doubleheader weekend and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden as the heavy favorite.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet leads at the start

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The Tennessee native has amassed a staggering six wins, with Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward the only other active winner in the field with his lone victory in the second race of the 2022 doubleheader.

Newgarden has won nine of the last 12 oval races on the schedule, including three of the four races held at Iowa Speedway in 2022 and 2023.

Scott Dixon is the only driver to have competed in every IndyCar race at Iowa, and although he has 11 top-five finishes in his previous 19 starts on the oval, he’s never won at “The World’s Fastest Short Track.” 

Twelve drivers entered have led laps at the track (Newgarden 1,847, Will Power 383, Dixon 131,  O’Ward 97, Graham Rahal 32, Ed Carpenter 18, Felix Rosenqvist 9, Alexander Rossi 4, Marcus Ericsson 3, Scott McLaughlin 2, David Malukas 1 and Alex Palou 1).

Dixon is inching closer to another milestone in his legendary career as he will attempt to make his 332nd and 333rd consecutive starts, extending his record streak. Saturday’s race will mark Dixon’s 395th series start, which will break a tie with Helio Castroneves for second on the all-time list.

There have been six different winners in the nine points-paying races of the 2024 season: O’Ward (St. Petersburg*, Mid-Ohio), Dixon (Long Beach, Detroit), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Laguna Seca), Newgarden (Indianapolis 500) and Will Power (Road America). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

*O’Ward was awarded the win after Newgarden’s disqualification for illegal use of overtake.

Read Also:

With the introduction of IndyCar’s hybrid power unit at the previous round at Mid-Ohio, a natural terrain road course, this weekend will mark the use of horsepower assist on an oval for the first time. Hybrid energy deployment will include unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 105 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, podium

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

When is the IndyCar race at Iowa?

Date: Friday, July 12 - Sunday, July 14

Race start: Saturday - 7:30 p.m. CT; Sunday - 11:30 a.m. CT

Track: 0.894-mile short oval based in Newton, Iowa

Race distance: Race #1 - 250 laps/223.5 miles (Saturday); Race #2 - 250 laps/223.5 miles (Sunday)

Hybrid energy deployment parameters: Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 105 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

Firestone tire allotment: 14 sets for use through the doubleheader weekend.

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds (186.809 mph) July 11, 2014

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, checkered flag

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Iowa on TV?

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the IndyCar doubleheader weekend, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry will be the pit reporters.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, July 12

1-2:15 p.m. Indy NXT Practice, INDYCAR LIVE

2:35 p.m. IndyCar Series Installation Laps

2:45-3:15 p.m. IndyCar Series High-Line Session (Two groups, 15 minutes each), Peacock

3:30-5 p.m. IndyCar Series Practice, Peacock

5:30-6:15 p.m. Indy NXT Qualifying (Single car, Two laps), INDYCAR LIVE

7:30 p.m. $50,000 Pit Stop Challenge, INDYCAR.com (Live)

Saturday, July 13

1:10 p.m. Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway “Drivers, start your engines)

1:15 p.m. Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway (75 laps/67.05 miles), Peacock

2:45 p.m. Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps (Lap 1/Race 1; Lap 2/Race 2), Peacock

7 p.m. NBC on air

7:01 p.m. “Drivers, start your engines”

7:06 p.m. Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

Sunday, July 14

11 a.m. NBC on air

11:25 a.m. “Drivers, start your engines”

11:30 a.m. Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Iowa on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer. Michael Young, Jake Query and DJ Clark are the pit reporters. 

The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart race (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday), Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade race (noon ET Sunday), Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway (2 p.m. ET Saturday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT at Iowa Speedway practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App 

Entry List for the 2024 edition doubleheader of the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend

 Nº   Entrant / Driver   Engine 
2  Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
 Chevrolet
3  Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
 Chevrolet
4  Chip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin Simpson
 Honda
5  Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
 Chevrolet
6  Arrow McLaren
Nolan Siegel
 Chevrolet
7  Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
 Chevrolet
8  Chip Ganassi Racing
Linus Lundqvist
 Honda
9  Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
 Honda
10  Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
 Honda
11  Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
 Honda
12  Team Penske
Will Power
 Chevrolet
14  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
 Chevrolet
15  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
 Honda
18  Dale Coyne Racing
Jack Harvey
 Honda
20  Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen
 Chevrolet
21  Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
 Chevrolet
26  Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
 Honda
27  Andretti Global
Kyle Kirkwood
 Honda
28  Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson
 Honda
30  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Pietro Fittipaldi
 Honda
41  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb
 Chevrolet
45  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
 Honda
51  Dale Coyne Racing
Katherine Legge		 Honda
60  Meyer Shank Racing
Felix Rosenqvist
 Honda
66  Meyer Shank Racing
David Malukas
 Honda
77  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Romain Grosjean
 Chevrolet
78  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
 Chevrolet

Joey Barnes
IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks

IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks

IndyCar
IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin beats O’Ward, Palou stalls then wrecks
IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying

IndyCar
IndyCar Iowa: Herta, McLaughlin take poles as hybrid woes impact qualifying
Indy NXT Iowa: Foster’s late surge leads Andretti podium sweep

Indy NXT Iowa: Foster’s late surge leads Andretti podium sweep

Indy NXT
Iowa
Indy NXT Iowa: Foster’s late surge leads Andretti podium sweep

