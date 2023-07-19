IndyCar Iowa: Start times, how to watch & full entry list

This weekend’s events at Iowa will be twin 250-lap races (223.5 miles) on Saturday and Sunday around the 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval in Newton, Iowa.

There have been six different winners in 10 IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio) and Christian Lundgaard (Toronto) have all won in 2023. The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

This will be the 18th and 19th IndyCar races at Iowa. Newgarden and Ryan Hunter-Reay are the only entered drivers to win at Iowa Speedway more than once.

Newgarden has four wins (2016, 2019, 2020 Race #2 and 2022 Race #1) while Hunter-Reay has three wins (2012, 2014 and 2015). Past winners Pato O’Ward (2022 Race #2), and Helio Castroneves (2017) are also entered in the event.

When are the IndyCar races at Iowa?

Date: Friday, 21 July – Sunday, 23 July

Race start times: Saturday, 2:06pm Eastern Time / Sunday, 1:30pm ET

Track: Iowa Speedway, a 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval

Race distance: 2 x 250 laps / 223.5 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Fourteen sets for use through the doubleheader weekend

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves 17.2283s, 186.809mph (2014)

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar races at Iowa on TV?

NBC’s coverage at Iowa will begin on Saturday at 3:00pm ET, and on Sunday at 2:00pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Central)

Friday, July 21

2:15-3 pm Indy NXT by Firestone Practice, INDYCAR Live

3:30-5 pm IndyCar Series practice, Peacock

5:30-6:15 pm Indy NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Single car, Two laps), INDYCAR Live

7:30 pm Pit Stop Competition

Saturday, July 22

8:30 am IndyCar Series qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps (Lap 1/Race 1; Lap 2/Race 2), Peacock

10:05 am Indy NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway “Drivers, start your engines”

10:10 am Indy NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway (75 laps/67.05 miles), Peacock

2 pm NBC on air

2:01 pm “Drivers, start your engines”

2:06 pm IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

Sunday, July 23

10:05-10:30 am IndyCar Series systems check (Out and In Lap)

1 pm NBC on air

1:25 pm “Drivers, start your engines”

1:30 pm IndyCar Series Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Iowa on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman (Saturday) and Jake Query (Sunday) are the turn announcers. Michael Young be the pit reporter alongside Query (Saturday) and Yeoman (Sunday).

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App.

Entry list for the 2023 Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend