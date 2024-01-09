IndyCar, iRacing announce multiyear licensing agreement

A reunion of the relationship that dates back more than a dozen years will also feature the return of the iRacing Indianapolis 500 to the gaming format’s Special Events calendar.

The virtual version of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has historically drawn thousands of participants to the annual event, with sim racers around the world battling for 200 laps to get a taste of the famous IMS oval.

“The IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are racing properties that need to be included in iRacing,” iRacing President Tony Gardner said.

“There is no better way for fans to experience sim racing than on iRacing, and whether it’s the IndyCar Series’ Indy 500, NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 or IMSA’s Battle on the Bricks, there is nothing like racing at Indianapolis. “I am so pleased to be able to bring these events back to the iRacing community.”

There will also be access for members to IndyCar Series content for private events and leagues. The new license agreement will include more than previous iterations, including:

Return of the iRacing Indianapolis 500

IndyCar Series branding of series on iRacing

Multiple leagues to run IndyCar Series events on iRacing

License extension of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The licensing agreement between IndyCar and iRacing goes into effect immediately. Members of iRacing will see the rebranding of series, cars, and events over the coming days. Details of the iRacing Indianapolis 500 will be available later this month.