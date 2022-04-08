Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list Next / Long Beach IndyCar: Pagenaud, Rossi lead opening practice
IndyCar / Long Beach News

IndyCar issues grid penalty for DeFrancesco at Long Beach

Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Autosport-Honda’s rookie, will lose six spots on the grid for this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

By:
, U.S. editor
IndyCar issues grid penalty for DeFrancesco at Long Beach

DeFrancesco was adjudged to have caused the collision on Lap 129 of the previous round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series at Texas Motor Speedway that eliminated him and two other drivers.

De Francesco dived up the inside of Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, as Rahal was battling for 10th with the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda of Helio Castroneves, who was on the high line, on the outside of the RLL car.

DeFrancesco hit the transition and apron on the inside, and lost control, striking Rahal who in turn slid into Castroneves.

According to an official statement from IndyCar, DeFrancesco was in violation of Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact – “The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with the overtaking Competitor and the secondary responsibility resides with the Competitor(s) being overtaken. A Competitor who fails to demonstrate their responsibility and initiates a maneuver that results in contact with another Competitor may be penalized.”

The IndyCar rulebook states that a penalty can be applied at the next IndyCar race if the penalty cannot be served at the event where the infraction took place.

“Eyes forward; that’s in the past,” DeFrancesco told TracksideOnline.com when quizzed on the matter at the recent canceled test on the Indy road course. “That mistake was mine. It’s part of learning.

“Definitely, a hurtful mistake, as that didn’t feel too good when I hit the wall. But we’ll move forward from it.

“We had a good car. We had a good race going. We were very strong in the pits. There were a lot of positives to take away, and I think a result is coming for us. It’s just a matter of when, not if.”

shares
comments
IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list
Previous article

IndyCar GP of Long Beach – facts, schedule, entry list
Next article

Long Beach IndyCar: Pagenaud, Rossi lead opening practice

Long Beach IndyCar: Pagenaud, Rossi lead opening practice
Load comments
More from
David Malsher
Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros
IMSA

Will Stevens joins Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA enduros

Vettel, Schumacher to compete in 2022 Race of Champions
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel, Schumacher to compete in 2022 Race of Champions

Malukas leads IndyCar driver evaluation, Hulkenberg one second off
IndyCar

Malukas leads IndyCar driver evaluation, Hulkenberg one second off

Devlin DeFrancesco More from
Devlin DeFrancesco
Andretti Autosport reveals IndyCar livery for DeFrancesco
IndyCar

Andretti Autosport reveals IndyCar livery for DeFrancesco

Herta, O’Ward, DeFrancesco join DragonSpeed for Rolex 24
IMSA

Herta, O’Ward, DeFrancesco join DragonSpeed for Rolex 24

DeFrancesco confirmed in fourth Andretti Autosport entry
Video Inside
IndyCar

DeFrancesco confirmed in fourth Andretti Autosport entry

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink Long Beach
IndyCar

Herta: Long Beach pole a result of “drawing-board” setup rethink

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.