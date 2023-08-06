Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag
IndyCar / Nashville News

Kirkwood feared for Nashville win after McLaughlin “ran me down”

Andretti Autosport’s Kyle Kirkwood feared his Nashville IndyCar race win was in jeopardy after Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin “ran me down on that last lap”.

Charles Bradley
By:
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Kirkwood scored his second IndyCar Series victory of the year in his first season with Andretti Autosport by 0.7s after a four-lap sprint to the finish following a late-race red flag.

“We were really good on the initial lap [of the restart] but right there at the end, man, they were so fast and they ran me down on that last lap,” Kirkwood told NBC. “I have to give it up to my #27 crew, AutoNation, Andretti, Honda – they played everything in my favor to be honest, gave me all the tools I needed.

“I really only made a couple of passes on track and they really cycled me to the front on strategy. We just made some really smart decisions and hit all of our marks, so a solid day no doubt.”

Kirkwood harked back to his exit from last year’s race, when he ploughed his AJ Foyt-run car into David Malukas towards the end of the race, taking them both out.

“Last time I was here, it was not a very fun event,” he admitted. “We were super-fast and I just needed some kind of redemption and I got it here today.”

McLaughlin, who led the opening stint of the race from pole, was undone by an early yellow flag that allowed cars that started on the harder primary tires the advantage by closing up, then running longer and overcutting him.

“I gave it my all,” said McLaughlin. “Tried my hardest but Kyle did an unreal job.

“Another top three, good points, bummed not to get the win but we weren’t the best on the day, Kyle was.

“Hopefully next year, when we run for the championship then we win here and it’ll be a huge party on Broadway. Really proud of the effort today.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou finished third to extend his points lead over McLaughlin’s team-mate Josef Newgarden to 84.

“It was a great day, all in all, I’m disappointed with fourth,” said Newgarden. “I’m never happy unless we’re leaving with a win.

“I felt like we ran a really good race, I felt there was a little more opportunity that didn’t materialize at the beginning, typical street course stuff, you get used up at times. The team executed well, there’s some things we gotta work on that are pretty visible to us, but everyone’s doing a great job.

“I think we can leave here pretty happy, just wishing we had a little more.”

Palou almost lost a chunk of points, when it looked like he’d have to make an extra pitstop in the closing stages, but a late-race crash saved his strategy, rather than tumbling into the midfield placings.

“We survived,” he said. “We had the speed but we expected more yellows. We made it work. We were saving a ton of fuel during the race. It was a stressful one but couldn’t be happier now.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag IndyCar Nashville: Kirkwood wins by 0.7s after late red flag

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar
Nashville

IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

MGP MotoGP
British GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP British GP

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

"Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff "Bandwagon" F1 teams prompted collapse of Williams capex push, says Wolff

Klimenko key to shock Brown switch

Klimenko key to shock Brown switch

SUPC Supercars

Klimenko key to shock Brown switch Klimenko key to shock Brown switch

Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"

Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake" Quartararo says Marini MotoGP British GP tangle "not even a mistake"

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe