IndyCar Laguna Seca

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Everything you need to know ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, the eighth points-paying round of the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

This weekend will be the second time North America’s premier open-wheel championship will race on the completely resurfaced 2.238-mile, 11-turn natural terrain road course.

Located in Monterey, California, the race is set for 95 laps (212.61 miles) with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon winning last year’s round when the event was held as the season finale in September. 

There have been six different winners in the seven points-paying races of the 2024 season: Pato O’Ward (St. Petersburg*), Dixon (Long Beach, Detroit), Scott McLaughlin (Barber), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course) and Josef Newgarden (Indianapolis 500) and Will Power (Road America). The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

*O’Ward was awarded the win after Newgarden’s disqualification for illegal use of overtake.

Paul Tracy, 2004

Paul Tracy, 2004

Photo by: Adriano Manocchia

This will be the 27th IndyCar race at Laguna Seca, but just the fifth since 2004. Teo Fabi won the first IndyCar Series race at Laguna Seca in 1983. 

The only former winners in the current field are Dixon, Palou and Colton Herta, who has the most among them with two wins (2019, 2021). Additionally, the race has been won from pole on 13 occasions: Fabi (1983), Bobby Rahal (1985), Danny Sullivan (1988, 1990) Rick Mears (1989), Michael Andretti (1991, 1992), Paul Tracy (1994), Alex Zanardi (1996), Bryan Herta (1998, 1999), Helio Castroneves (2000), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Patrick Carpentier (2003) and Colton Herta (2019, 2021).

When is the IndyCar race at Road America?

Date: Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 23

Race start: 6:30pm ET 

Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a 2.238-mile permanent road course in Monterey, California

Race distance: 95 laps (212.61 miles)

Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires unless wet conditions are declared. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Qualifying lap record: Christian Lundgaard, 1:06.4610, 121.226 mph (Sept. 9, 2023)

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca on TV?

This year’s edition of IndyCar at Laguna Seca will begin on Sunday at 6:30pm ET. The two Indy NXT races - split with one each Saturday and Sunday – will stream live on Peacock.

Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for USA Network’s coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Pacific Time)

Friday, June 21

1:10-1:35 p.m. – Indy NXT Practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

2-3:15 p.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 1, Peacock

3:40-4:05 p.m. – Indy NXT Practice 2, INDYCAR LIVE

Saturday, June 22

9-9:30 a.m. – Indy NXT Qualifying (Two groups, 12-minutes each / Fastest lap determines the lineup for Race 1, second fastest lap determines the lineup for Race 2), INDYCAR LIVE

10-11 a.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 2 (45 minutes limited guarantee), Peacock

12:30 p.m. – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 “Drivers Start Your Engines”

12:35 p.m. – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

2:15 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NTT P1 Award qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock

Sunday, June 23

Noon-12:30 p.m. – IndyCar Series final practice, Peacock

1 p.m. – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 “Drivers Start Your Engines”

1:05 p.m. – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

3 p.m. – USA Network on air

3:23 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey “Drivers, start your engines”

3:30 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps/212.61 miles), USA Network (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Laguna Seca on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young and Dan Rusanowsky are the pit reporters. 

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race (6pm ET Sunday), Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey doubleheader (3:20pm ET Saturday and 3:50pm ET Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.

Entry List for the 2024 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

Nº   Entrant / Driver   Car   Engine 
Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
Kyffin Simpson
 Dallara DW12 Honda
Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren
Nolan Siegel
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
Chip Ganassi Racing
Linus Lundqvist
 Dallara DW12 Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
 Dallara DW12 Honda
10  Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
 Dallara DW12 Honda
11  Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
 Dallara DW12 Honda
12  Team Penske
Will Power
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
14  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
15  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
 Dallara DW12 Honda
18  Dale Coyne Racing
Jack Harvey
 Dallara DW12 Honda
20  Ed Carpenter Racing
Christian Rasmussen
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
21  Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
26  Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
 Dallara DW12 Honda
27  Andretti Global
Kyle Kirkwood
 Dallara DW12 Honda
28  Andretti Global
Marcus Ericsson
 Dallara DW12 Honda
30  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Pietro Fittipaldi
 Dallara DW12 Honda
41  A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Sting Ray Robb
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
45  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
 Dallara DW12 Honda
51  Dale Coyne Racing
Luca Ghiotto
 Dallara DW12 Honda
60  Meyer Shank Racing
Felix Rosenqvist
 Dallara DW12 Honda
66  Meyer Shank Racing
David Malukas
 Dallara DW12 Honda
77  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Romain Grosjean
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet
78  Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
 Dallara DW12 Chevrolet

Joey Barnes
