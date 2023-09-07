IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

This weekend’s event on 11-turn, 2.238-mile permanent road course in Monterey will comprise 95 laps (212 miles). This will be the 26th IndyCar race at the track.

There have been seven different winners in 16 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach and Nashville), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America, Mid-Ohio and Portland), Christian Lundgaard (Toronto) and Scott Dixon (Indy Road Course 2 and St Louis).

When is the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

Date: Friday, 8 September – Sunday, 10 September

Race start: 12:26pm PT/3:26pm ET

Track: 11-turn, 2.238-mile permanent road course

Race distance: 95 laps / 212 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves, 1m07.722s, 118.969mph (2000)

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca on TV?

NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 2:30pm ET.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

Laguna Seca IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Pacific)

Friday, 8 September

1:15-2:05pm – Indy NXT practice 1, INDYCAR LIVE

2:30-3:45pm – IndyCar practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, 9 September

9:05-9:35am – Indy NXT qualifying (Two 12-minute sessions / Session 1 determines the lineup for Race 1, Session 2 determines the lineup for Race 2), INDYCAR LIVE

10-11am – IndyCar practice 2 (45 minutes limited guarantee), Peacock

12:35pm – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

2pm – IndyCar qualifying (three rounds of knockouts), Peacock

Sunday, 10 September

9-9:30am – IndyCar final practice, Peacock

10am – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 (35 laps / 78.33 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

12:19pm – IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey “Drivers, start your engines”

12:26pm – IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps/212.61 miles), NBC (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Laguna Seca on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.

Entry list for the Grand Prix of Monterey