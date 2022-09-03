Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1 Next / Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice
IndyCar / Portland News

IndyCar listens, responds to drivers over Portland start

IndyCar will endeavor to avoid chaos in the first corner of the Grand Prix of Portland after listening to drivers’ ideas and observing support race pile-ups.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar listens, responds to drivers over Portland start

Teams and drivers have been notified that providing the 25-car field is in correct two-abreast formation through Turn 11, the acceleration zone for the polesitter – Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Scott McLaughlin – at the start of the race will be the exit of Turn 12, onto the pit straight.

The idea is that the field will have stretched out by the time the cars arrive at the brake zone, and there won’t be the traditional aggressive four-into-two-won’t-go shambles at the notorious Turn 1 right-left-right chicane. Will Power, who will start alongside teammate McLaughlin on the front row, spelled out the issue earlier today explaining that it’s all too tempting for drivers to try and slice up the inside at Turn 1 to make places on those attempting to run the traditional racing line up to hard-braking for Turn 2.

So although McLaughlin will get the green early out of T12 and therefore the cars arrive at Turn 1 that much faster – therefore decreasing the margin for error in terms of entry speed on cold tires – the hope is that passing maneuvers there will see cars running two abreast, rather than three- or four-abreast, allowing more room for lateral adjustments in line.

The weekend’s support races in the Road To Indy have seen organizers try to reduce Lap 1/Turn 1 speed by waving the green flag late on the straight, but chaos has ensued due to the cars still being packed so close together.

IndyCar has also informed the field that drivers who shortcut Turn 2 by going on the left side of the curbing there “must make every effort to utilize the second Turn 1 runoff chicane [nearest to Turn 3 exit]. Failure to follow this procedure will result in a review and penalties may apply.”

shares
comments
Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1
Previous article

Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1
Next article

Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice

Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice Portland
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice

Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1 Portland
Video Inside
IndyCar

Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Rossi, Lundgaard, Palou head last practice

Alexander Rossi hinted that he will be a threat in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland, as he led rookie Christian Lundgaard and defending champion (and Portland winner) Alex Palou in final practice.

IndyCar listens, responds to drivers over Portland start
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar listens, responds to drivers over Portland start

IndyCar will endeavor to avoid chaos in the first corner of the Grand Prix of Portland after listening to drivers’ ideas and observing support race pile-ups.

Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Penske drivers wary of mayhem at “bad, inviting, wide” Turn 1

The Team Penske-Chevrolet drivers will start IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Portland from first, second and eighth but are worried about potential chaos at Turn 1 on the opening lap.

Portland IndyCar: McLaughlin takes third pole ahead of teammates
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: McLaughlin takes third pole ahead of teammates

Scott McLaughlin took his third pole position of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, leading a Team Penske-Chevrolet 1-2-3 ahead of the hugely impressive rookie Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.