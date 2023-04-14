IndyCar Long Beach: Late flyer puts O’Ward’s McLaren on top
Pato O’Ward in the #5 Chevrolet-powered Arrow McLaren set fastest lap in opening practice for the Grand Prix of Long Beach, over a quarter second clear of Ganassi’s Scott Dixon.
The Andretti Autosport cars set the early pace, with Romain Grosjean and then Colton Herta taking turns at the top, before Chip Ganassi Racing’s 2021 champion Alex Palou deposed Herta to claim top spot with 1m07.2416s.
Also making good early showings were Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan and the Arrow McLarens of Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, although the latter had a half-spin.
Then Marcus Ericsson demoted teammate Palou from P1 with a 1m07.2233s, an average of 105.392mph around the 1.968-mile course, while 2022 Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden slotted into fifth. Not long after, however, the two-time champion smacked his Penske broadside against the wall exiting Turn 5, damaging both left-side wheels and even the edge of the floor.
Rahal had a spin at Turn 5 but touched the wall only with his rear wing endfence and returned to action.
Just past the halfway point in the session, Chevrolet’s representation suddenly looked stronger, as Scott McLaughlin moved his Penske into fourth, just ahead of O’Ward. Then out came the red flag, as Helio Castroneves stalled his Meyer Shank Racing car when he failed to find reverse gear after sliding to a halt at the exit of the final hairpin. At the same time, Agustin Canapino slid down the Turn 9 escape road and also needed rescuing.
O’Ward went up the Turn 9 escape road with 18m to go, after locking his right front wheel over the bumps, while Newgarden, with a taped up floor, returned to the track and jumped into sixth, and Jack Harvey entered the Top 10, just behind RLL teammate Rahal. The pair were then bumped down by Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing, who then improved to fourth to become fastest Chevy entry
But it was Romain Grosjean who slotted into top spot with 10mins remaining, the St. Petersburg polesitter taking just 1m07.1049s to lap the course, 0.1184s faster than Ericsson.
Palou also clambered past Ericsson, while Herta bumped Ilott, before then claiming top spot, chipping 0.1241sec from Grosjean’s former benchmark. It was also the first 66s lap of the weekend, with the Andretti Autosport #26 lapping in 1m06.9808s.
Ericsson produced the second to claim second, a mere 0.0051s off Herta, but then O’Ward produced a sparkling 1m06.6999, 0.28s faster than Herta, and an average of 106.219mph.
Saving his best to last, Scott Dixon grabbed second for Chip Ganassi Racing – still 0.2650s off O’Ward – while Alexander Rossi made it two Arrow McLarens in the top five, and Rosenqvist ensured three in the top nine.
Christian Lundgaard’s final flyer popped him into the top 10 to become fastest RLL driver.
Second practice is at 8.45am local (Pacific) time on Saturday.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
1:06.6999
|
1:06.6999
|
22
|
23
|
106.219
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
2
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:06.9649
|
0.2650
|
26
|
27
|
105.799
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
3
|
Colton Herta
|
1:06.9808
|
0.2809
|
22
|
25
|
105.774
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
4
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:06.9859
|
0.2860
|
23
|
24
|
105.766
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
5
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:07.0104
|
0.3105
|
22
|
23
|
105.727
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
6
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:07.1049
|
0.4050
|
22
|
25
|
105.578
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Autosport
|
7
|
Alex Palou
|
1:07.1515
|
0.4516
|
22
|
24
|
105.505
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
8
|
Callum Ilott
|
1:07.2467
|
0.5468
|
22
|
27
|
105.355
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
9
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:07.3135
|
0.6136
|
21
|
25
|
105.251
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
10
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:07.3237
|
0.6238
|
23
|
24
|
105.235
|
Honda
|
P
|
11
|
1:07.3355
|
0.6356
|
27
|
27
|
105.216
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Autosport
|
12
|
Jack Harvey
|
1:07.3864
|
0.6865
|
22
|
23
|
105.137
|
Honda
|
P
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
13
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:07.3973
|
0.6974
|
15
|
30
|
105.120
|
Chevy
|
P
|
14
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:07.4273
|
0.7274
|
16
|
16
|
105.073
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Team Penske
|
15
|
1:07.4420
|
0.7421
|
31
|
33
|
105.050
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Team Penske
|
16
|
Graham Rahal
|
1:07.4785
|
0.7786
|
6
|
27
|
104.993
|
Honda
|
P
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
17
|
1:07.5242
|
0.8243
|
10
|
25
|
104.922
|
Honda
|
P
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
18
|
1:07.5308
|
0.8309
|
22
|
25
|
104.912
|
Honda
|
P
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
19
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:07.5392
|
0.8393
|
16
|
37
|
104.899
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
20
|
1:07.5978
|
0.8979
|
28
|
30
|
104.808
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
21
|
1:07.6755
|
0.9756
|
26
|
28
|
104.688
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
22
|
1:07.7257
|
1.0258
|
29
|
32
|
104.610
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
23
|
Agustin Canapino
|
1:07.8087
|
1.1088
|
23
|
23
|
104.482
|
Chevy
|
A
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
24
|
Helio Castroneves
|
1:07.9204
|
1.2205
|
20
|
25
|
104.310
|
Honda
|
P
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
25
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:08.2600
|
1.5601
|
27
|
30
|
103.791
|
Honda
|
P
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
26
|
1:08.9570
|
2.2571
|
21
|
25
|
102.742
|
Chevy
|
P
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
27
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:09.0446
|
2.3447
|
19
|
34
|
102.612
|
Chevy
|
P
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
