IndyCar Long Beach: Newgarden leads race day warm-up

Team Penske’s defending Long Beach winner led the field in final practice ahead of the 2023 Grand Prix of Long Beach, with Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta as his nearest challengers.

In 57degF ambient temperatures the IndyCar Series teams tried out primary and alternate Firestones, and on the softer ‘greens’, first-time pole-winner Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport set quickest time in the opening 20 minutes of the half-hour session. He turned a 1m07.0492s lap of the 1.968-mile course, an average speed of 105.666mph.

Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was Kirkwood’s closest challenger – albeit 0.3sec away – for much of the session, until Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay slotted into second, 0.22s adrift, before Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud – who won here for Team Penske in 2016, his championship year, cut Kirkwood’s advantage to 0.13s.

Fastest driver on primaries, initially, was defending Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden who was less than half a second off top spot.

With five minutes remaining, one of Kirkwood’s teammates, Colton Herta, jumped to the top of the times with a 106mph lap, a 1m06.8118s effort, while 2015 Long Beach winner and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon went second fastest – and quickest on primaries – a mere 0.22s off Herta’s benchmark time on alternates.

Marcus Ericsson, who will start alongside Kirkwood on the front row, was another driver impressing on primaries, getting up to sixth with a 1m07.2926s.

On their final flyers on alternates, Newgarden and two-time Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren jumped to the top of the times with, the Penske driver delivering a 1m06.5611s, two-tenths ahead of his compatriot.

There were a few mistakes from drivers visiting escape roads, but there was no obvious damage, aside from Christian Lundgaard scraping along the Turn 8 wall.

Green flag for the 48th running of the Grand Prix of Long Beach will wave at 12.45pm.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Josef Newgarden

1:06.5611

-

21

22

106.441

Chevy

Team Penske

2

Alexander Rossi

1:06.7540

0.1929

22

23

106.133

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

3

Colton Herta

1:06.8118

0.2507

15

20

106.041

Honda

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

4

Scott Dixon

1:07.0286

0.4675

19

22

105.698

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Kyle Kirkwood

1:07.0492

0.4881

8

21

105.666

Honda

Andretti Autosport

6

Simon Pagenaud

1:07.1783

0.6172

13

19

105.463

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

7

Rinus VeeKay

1:07.2746

0.7135

15

23

105.312

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:07.2926

0.7315

16

20

105.283

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Alex Palou

1:07.3403

0.7792

8

21

105.209

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Scott McLaughlin

1:07.3574

0.7963

22

22

105.182

Chevy

Team Penske

11

Helio Castroneves

1:07.3962

0.8351

18

23

105.122

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

12

Jack Harvey

1:07.4416

0.8805

15

19

105.051

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Callum Ilott

1:07.4538

0.8927

17

21

105.032

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

14

Pato O'Ward

1:07.4837

0.9226

19

23

104.985

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

15

Benjamin Pedersen

1:07.5953

1.0342

19

21

104.812

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

16

Graham Rahal

1:07.6628

1.1017

17

19

104.707

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

17

Marcus Armstrong

1:07.7054

1.1443

10

22

104.642

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Christian Lundgaard

1:07.8383

1.2772

17

18

104.437

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

19

Romain Grosjean

1:07.9318

1.3707

18

23

104.293

Honda

Andretti Autosport

20

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:07.9766

1.4155

11

19

104.224

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

21

Conor Daly

1:08.0931

1.5320

15

17

104.046

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

David Malukas

1:08.1403

1.5792

11

15

103.974

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

23

Felix Rosenqvist

1:08.2001

1.6390

5

16

103.883

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

24

Santino Ferrucci

1:08.2980

1.7369

16

16

103.734

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

Will Power

1:08.7769

2.2158

7

23

103.011

Chevy

Team Penske

26

Sting Ray Robb

1:08.8898

2.3287

15

22

102.843

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

27

Agustin Canapino

1:08.9203

2.3592

8

16

102.797

Chevy

Juncos Holling Racing

 

