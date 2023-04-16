IndyCar Long Beach: Newgarden leads race day warm-up

In 57degF ambient temperatures the IndyCar Series teams tried out primary and alternate Firestones, and on the softer ‘greens’, first-time pole-winner Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Autosport set quickest time in the opening 20 minutes of the half-hour session. He turned a 1m07.0492s lap of the 1.968-mile course, an average speed of 105.666mph.

Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was Kirkwood’s closest challenger – albeit 0.3sec away – for much of the session, until Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay slotted into second, 0.22s adrift, before Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud – who won here for Team Penske in 2016, his championship year, cut Kirkwood’s advantage to 0.13s.

Fastest driver on primaries, initially, was defending Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden who was less than half a second off top spot.

With five minutes remaining, one of Kirkwood’s teammates, Colton Herta, jumped to the top of the times with a 106mph lap, a 1m06.8118s effort, while 2015 Long Beach winner and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon went second fastest – and quickest on primaries – a mere 0.22s off Herta’s benchmark time on alternates.

Marcus Ericsson, who will start alongside Kirkwood on the front row, was another driver impressing on primaries, getting up to sixth with a 1m07.2926s.

On their final flyers on alternates, Newgarden and two-time Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren jumped to the top of the times with, the Penske driver delivering a 1m06.5611s, two-tenths ahead of his compatriot.

There were a few mistakes from drivers visiting escape roads, but there was no obvious damage, aside from Christian Lundgaard scraping along the Turn 8 wall.

Green flag for the 48th running of the Grand Prix of Long Beach will wave at 12.45pm.