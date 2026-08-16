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Qualifying report
IndyCar Markham

IndyCar Markham starting lineup: Louis Foster storms to pole as Alex Palou crashes

The RLL driver dominated the Fast Six by nearly four tenths, while championship leader Palou will start 12th after hitting the wall in qualifying

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

Louis Foster surged late in qualifying to claim pole for the inaugural Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham.

Driving the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, the 23-year-old Briton produced a 1m13.2383s lap to take pole around the 12-turn, 2.19-mile temporary street circuit. It marks just the second pole of his career, and first since his last season at Road America. 

“Well, it's our second time on pole on old alts (used alternate tires) beating new alts, so I'm happy about that,” said Foster, the 2024 Indy NXT champion. “But no, we had such a messy session beforehand like the first stage and second stage of qualifying, I knew if we just pieced it all together we’d be there. When I was doing that lap, I was like, ‘These feel great. These tires feel great. The car was awesome. The Rahal cars have been so fast all weekend. So yeah, super happy to get kind of another gremlin off our back. We got pole last year, but we've got nowhere close this year.”

Christian Lundgaard ended up a distant second, finishing 0.3969s behind in the #7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. 

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin was third, followed by Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson in fourth. Dale Coyne Racing rookie Dennis Hauger ended up fifth, with Rinus VeeKay continuing his momentum with another Fast Six effort and settling for sixth in the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.

Fast Six

Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing

Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

The competitive times started to hit with three minutes left in the round, with Hauger the first to hit a quick lap at 1m14.861s before Ericsson dethroned him with a 1m14.151s flyer. 

However, Foster threw down the fastest lap of the weekend at 1m13.373s moments later and went even quicker at 1m13.238s. Lundgaard attempted to press a quick lap and went second with a 1m13.920s lap. 

It became a battle for second between Lundgaard and McLaughlin, with the two trading the spot before the former hit a 1m13.635s lap with McLaughlin eventually setting a 1m13.680s lap.

Ericsson could only grab a 1m13.838s lap, with Hauger improving on his earlier time at 1m13.940s. VeeKay could not break the 1m14s line, but got close at 1m14.060s. 

In the end, Foster’s lap remained comfortably out of reach, securing his second career pole and first on a street circuit. 

Round of 12

 

With roughly three minutes remaining, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou set the fastest lap in the round at 1m13.8s but slapped the wall seconds later. The impact left his #10 Honda wounded with damage to the right-front and left-rear before spinning into the runoff area in Turn 10. The red flag came out and he lost his two fastest laps, which relegated him down the pecking order and elevated VeeKay with his 1m14.2024s lap as the one to beat. 

The round resumed and saw a furious run to the finish, with Ericsson vaulting to the top at the very end with a 1m14.019s quick lap. McLaughlin ended up second at 0.1702s behind. Hauger, VeeKay, Lundgaard, and Foster advanced into the pole round.

Team Penske’s David Malukas was the first driver to miss out on transferring, falling 0.0770s short in seventh. ECR’s Alexander Rossi ended up eighth, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon ninth. The 10th and 11th spots were occupied by a pair of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammates, with Graham Rahal ahead of rookie Mick Schumacher. Palou was left 12th. 

Groups

Will Power, Andretti Global

Will Power, Andretti Global

Photo by: Yuan Tian / NurPhoto via Getty Images

In the first group, Palou pulled out a late quick lap to seize control, but it wasn’t without some drama. 

The red flag came out with just over two minutes remaining with AJ Foyt Racing rookie Caio Collet, who barely made qualifying after repairs from his crash at the end of second practice, slowed in Turns 5 and 6. 

After the brief stoppage, time allowed a one-lap attempt to break into the transfer spots. At the end, Palou went from the outside looking in to the top spot with a 1m14.099s flyer. McLaughlin ended up 0.0608s behind Palou, with Hauger, who led prior to the red flag, sliding to third and 0.0962s back. Ericsson, Rahal, and Dixon also advanced. 

David Malukas, Team Penske

David Malukas, Team Penske

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

The first driver eliminated was Kyffin Simpson, who was beaten to the final transfer spot by CGR team-mate Dixon by just 0.0434s. ECR’s Christian Rasmussen was eighth, with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Sting Ray Robb ninth. Nolan Siegel was left in 10th with his #6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, ahead of AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci in 11th. Collet was left in 12th, last of the group. 

The second group was also hit with a red flag after Andretti Global’s Will Power spun in Turn 4 and ended up in the runoff area. The incident happened with just under a minute remaining, with one timed lap allowed when the session restarted. 

Malukas, who stormed to the top spot prior to the red flag with a 1m13.475s lap, held it through the end with the quick time. 

During his final run, Newgarden clipped the Turn 10 tire barriers with the right-front of his #2 Team Penske Chevrolet, collapsing the suspension. He rolled into pit lane immediately but the second red flag came out and ended the session. 

Through the drama, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward was in the transfer spot, but was hit with a penalty for impeding Dale Coyne Racing’s Romain Grosjean after rejoining the track following an adventure into the runoff area. 

In the end, the group to transfer behind Malukas was Foster, Rossi, Schumacher, Lundgaard, and VeeKay. 

The drivers who missed the cut were Grosjean, Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood, Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist and teammate Marcus Armstrong, O’Ward, Power, and Newgarden.

Qualifying results – IndyCar Markham

All Stats
Cla Driver # Time Mph
1
L. Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
45

1'13.2383

103.225
2 Denmark C. Lundgaard Arrow McLaren 7

+0.3969

1'13.6352

102.668
3 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3

+0.4421

1'13.6804

102.605
4 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28

+0.6000

1'13.8383

102.386
5 Norway D. Hauger Dale Coyne Racing 19

+0.7020

1'13.9403

102.245
6 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Juncos Hollinger Racing 76

+0.8218

1'14.0601

102.079
7 United States D. Malukas Team Penske 12

+1.2540

1'14.4923

101.487
8 United States A. Rossi Ed Carpenter Racing 20

+1.2932

1'14.5315

101.434
9 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9

+1.3441

1'14.5824

101.364
10 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15

+1.4271

1'14.6654

101.252
11 Germany M. Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 47

+1.4718

1'14.7101

101.191
12 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10

+4.1909

1'17.4292

97.638
13 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 8

+1.2966

1'14.5349

101.429
14 France R. Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing 18

+1.0191

1'14.2574

101.808
15
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
21

+1.4625

1'14.7008

101.204
16 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27

+1.1271

1'14.3654

101.660
17
R. Robb Sting Juncos Hollinger Racing
77

+1.6027

1'14.8410

101.014
18 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 60

+1.1339

1'14.3722

101.651
19
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
6

+1.9492

1'15.1875

100.549
20 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5

+1.1439

1'14.3822

101.637
21 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14

+2.3765

1'15.6148

99.980
22 New Zealand M. Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 66

+1.2111

1'14.4494

101.545
23 Brazil C. Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises 4

+14.6758

1'27.9141

85.993
24 Australia W. Power Andretti Global 26

+7.3264

1'20.5647

93.838
25 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2

+7.8065

1'21.0448

93.282
View full results

Photos from Markham - Saturday

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Marcus Armstrong, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Dennis Hauger, Dale Coyne Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Nolan Siegel, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Caio Collet, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Markham - Saturday, in photos
IndyCar
59

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