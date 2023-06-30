Subscribe
Previous / Tony Kanaan joins Arrow McLaren as IndyCar special advisor
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio Practice report

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaren’s O’Ward fastest in first practice

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward set the fastest time in the opening IndyCar practice session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday afternoon.

O’Ward topped the 75-minute session around the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course with a best lap of 1m06.4935s, ahead of points leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Josef Newgarden set the early pace with a lap of 1m07.3573 in his Chevrolet-powered Team Penske entry, but was then shaded by Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist at 1m07.3249s and Will Power (Penske) slotted into P2 with 1m07.3407s.

Series dominator Palou jumped to the top with 1m07.3073s before Christian Lundgaard then vaulted ahead with 1m07.2834s for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The top six cars were covered by less than a tenth of a second at that point.

In the final 10 minutes, teams switched to the red alternate tires from the harder blacks that they had been running until then. O’Ward took over in P1 with 1m06.4935s, with Palou taking P2 with 1m06.8558s, ahead of CGR team-mate Marcus Ericsson.

Lundgaard improved his time to 1m07.0262s in fourth, but complained of a lack of front-end grip, with Andretti Autosport duo Kyle Kirkwood and Romain Grosjean next up.

Penske pair Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin finished the session in seventh and eighth respectively.

Helio Castroneves brought out the red flag when he spun his Meyer Shank Racing car on the exit of Turn 5 and needed his engine restarting. Grosjean suffered a grassy trip across the run-off at Turn 4 and continued, while Alexander Rossi took wild rides at Turn 11 and Turn 1 on his way to ninth.

Colton Herta rounded out the top 10 for Andretti. Santino Ferrucci lost track time due to a throttle issue with his AJ Foyt Racing entry.

Second practice takes place at 9:45am local time on Saturday.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 25 1'06.4935
2 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'06.8558 0.3623
3 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 24 1'06.9779 0.4844
4 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 27 1'07.0262 0.5327
5 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'07.0269 0.5334
6 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 22 1'07.1175 0.6240
7 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 30 1'07.1401 0.6466
8 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 24 1'07.1531 0.6596
9 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 25 1'07.1953 0.7018
10 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'07.2166 0.7231
11 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 1'07.2674 0.7739
12 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'07.3206 0.8271
13 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 23 1'07.3249 0.8314
14 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 28 1'07.3407 0.8472
15 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 25 1'07.4275 0.9340
16 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 23 1'07.4346 0.9411
17 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 26 1'07.4613 0.9678
18 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 29 1'07.5083 1.0148
19 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 1'07.6082 1.1147
20 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 23 1'07.6215 1.1280
21 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 25 1'07.7272 1.2337
22 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 23 1'07.7347 1.2412
23 Argentina Agustin Canapino
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 32 1'07.8378 1.3443
24 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 10 1'07.8785 1.3850
25 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 23 1'08.0703 1.5768
26 Ray Robb
United States Dale Coyne Racing 26 1'08.3577 1.8642
27 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 32 1'08.9832 2.4897
