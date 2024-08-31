All Series

IndyCar Milwaukee Race 1

IndyCar Milwaukee: McLaughlin, Newgarden sweep poles for doubleheader

Team Penske remained perfect to start this weekend's races at The Milwaukee Mile, Newgarden also sees relief for Saturday after grid penalty.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates winning the NTT P1 Pole Award for taking the pole for race 1Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates winning the NTT P1 Pole Award for taking the pole for race 2

The format for the double-headers saw each driver receive two single-car laps, with the first setting their position for the opening race on Saturday night and the second determining their spot for Sunday’s event. The qualification order went in reverse of entrant points.

Scott McLaughlin claimed pole for Saturday night’s opening race of the doubleheader weekend in IndyCar’s first return to The Milwaukee Mile since 2015, while Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden snatched the top starting spot for Sunday’s second act. 

Newgarden was the first among the two to go out among his teammates and originally set the mark for both races after nailed a first lap of 161.640 mph and a second at 160.983 mph on the historic 1-mile oval. He remained there until McLaughlin’s No. 3 Chevrolet surged to a quicker 162.341 mph on lap 1, but fell off on the second lap to 160.912 mph to barely miss a sweep. It is the fifth pole of the season for McLaughlin.

“It’s great,” McLaughlin said. “You know, the car has been great at every oval we’ve gone to this season. To pick up another pole here is fantastic. I shipped it pretty hard into (Turns) 3 and 4 on the second lap, we might’ve been able to double it up.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

For Newgarden, who will serve a nine-position starting grid penalty for Race 1 after an unapproved engine change on the weekend, the pole for Race 2 is his second on the year.

“We went aggressive,” said the two-time Indianapolis 500 champion. 

“We’ve been on the other end of this when we weren’t aggressive enough in qualifying and it really bit us, so probably overcooked it slightly there. But the car was still good. When you go back, you’re going to look at this and quarterback it from the couch after the fact, and I knew what we could do different. But this is a great run for the team to lock out the front row; both days are going to be really good for us.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Meyer Shank Racing’s David Malukas qualified third for the first race, ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi and Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist. Will Power, the third member of the Team Penske trio who is currently second in the championship fight behind leader Alex Palou, ended up sixth. Palou was only able to push his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to 13th for the first race. 

Marcus Armstrong put the No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda third on the grid for Race 2, ahead of Power and Lundqvist. Palou managed to qualify 10th for the second race.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 S. McLaughlinTeam Penske 3 2

22.5082

   162.341
2 J. NewgardenTeam Penske 2 2

+0.0976

22.6058

 0.0976 161.640
3 D. MalukasMeyer Shank Racing 66 2

+0.1276

22.6358

 0.0300 161.426
4 A. RossiArrow McLaren 7 2

+0.2537

22.7619

 0.1261 160.531
5 L. LundqvistChip Ganassi Racing 8 2

+0.2639

22.7721

 0.0102 160.460
6 W. PowerTeam Penske 12 2

+0.3087

22.8169

 0.0448 160.144
7 M. ArmstrongChip Ganassi Racing 11 2

+0.3234

22.8316

 0.0147 160.041
8 P. O'WardArrow McLaren 5 2

+0.3638

22.8720

 0.0404 159.759
9 M. EricssonAndretti Global 28 2

+0.4615

22.9697

 0.0977 159.079
10 F. RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing 60 2

+0.4735

22.9817

 0.0120 158.996
11 R. GrosjeanJuncos Hollinger Racing 77 2

+0.4840

22.9922

 0.0105 158.923
12 C. HertaAndretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 2

+0.5347

23.0429

 0.0507 158.574
13 A. PalouChip Ganassi Racing 10 2

+0.5504

23.0586

 0.0157 158.466
14 R. van KalmthoutEd Carpenter Racing 21 2

+0.6356

23.1438

 0.0852 157.882
15 J. HarveyDale Coyne Racing 18 2

+0.6396

23.1478

 0.0040 157.855
16
C. RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing
 20 2

+0.7789

23.2871

 0.1393 156.911
17
N. SiegelArrow McLaren
 6 2

+0.8136

23.3218

 0.0347 156.677
18 C. DalyJuncos Hollinger Racing 78 2

+0.8359

23.3441

 0.0223 156.528
19 K. KirkwoodAndretti Global 27 2

+0.8583

23.3665

 0.0224 156.378
20 S. DixonChip Ganassi Racing 9 2

+0.8828

23.3910

 0.0245 156.214
21 K. LeggeDale Coyne Racing 51 2

+0.9386

23.4468

 0.0558 155.842
22 S. FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 2

+0.9656

23.4738

 0.0270 155.663
23
R. RobbA.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 2

+0.9657

23.4739

 0.0001 155.662
24 G. RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 2

+1.0448

23.5530

 0.0791 155.139
25 K. SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing 4 2

+1.0564

23.5646

 0.0116 155.063
26 C. LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 2

+1.2669

23.7751

 0.2105 153.690
27 P. FittipaldiRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 2

+1.6669

24.1751

 0.4000 151.147

Joey Barnes
