IndyCar Milwaukee Race 1 suspended by rain, will resume Sunday
Pato O’Ward leads after 90 of 250 laps, with the race set to restart at 9 a.m. ET before Sunday’s second leg of the doubleheader at 1 p.m.
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images
The remainder of the opening race of IndyCar’s doubleheader weekend at The Milwaukee Mile has been pushed back to Sunday due to rain.
After 90 laps in the Snap-On Makers and Fixers 250, the race will resume at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Saturday’s race start was delayed roughly an hour due to rain, but the field was able to take the green flag.
Pato O'Ward qualified fourth but started from pole after the top three qualifiers, Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou and David Malukas each received nine-place grid penalties for unapproved engine changes. O’Ward led the opening 20 laps in the #5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet before Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist surged by. After a cycle of pit stops, however, the 27-year-old Mexican was able to reclaim the lead that he held through the caution, which came out on Lap 63 due to light rain.
Watch: F1 Meets IndyCar: Lando Norris Explores Indy with Pato O’Ward
The field continued to log laps in anticipation of the precipitation subsiding, circling until Lap 90 when the red flag came out at 4:20 p.m. ET. IndyCar needed to reach one lap past the halfway point of the 250-lap contest for the race to be official.
The top five at the time of the stoppage were O’Ward in first, followed by Rosenqvist, ECR’s Alexander Rossi, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, and Arrow McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard in fifth.
Track drying efforts commenced at roughly 6:30 p.m. ET, but ended up falling short of being able to get cars on track.
The second race of the doubleheader weekend, also 250 laps, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
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