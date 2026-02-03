Skip to main content

IndyCar

IndyCar, Monumental Sports & Entertainment partner for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

The event will be the first time a race has been held in Washington, D.C.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

IndyCar and Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced a partnership to promote the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

The historic event on 21-23 August will see a race take place on the National Mall and surrounding city streets for the first time for IndyCar - and first since the American Le Mans Series in 2002 - in celebration of America’s 250th birthday, following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last Friday.

As part of the effort, Monumental Sports & Entertainment will serve as the official marketing, sponsorships and corporate hospitality sales agency for the race weekend. The group is home to several professional sports teams in the area, including the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA) and Washington Mystics (WNBA).

“This is an incredible partnership built to make history on the streets of our nation’s capital,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. and president of Penske Corporation. “Like our organization, Monumental Sports & Entertainment is a highly driven and mission-oriented team, excited and ready to provide an exceptional showcase of speed, innovation and patriotic pride as the NTT IndyCar Series brings the Fastest Racing on Earth to the National Mall.”

Jim Van Stone, president of business operations and chief commercial officer at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, added, “This marquee event is more than a race—it is a celebration of our nation’s history that puts fans at the center and showcases the nation’s capital as a world-class host of unforgettable sporting experiences.

"We’re thrilled to partner with IndyCar to bring one of the most iconic motorsports experiences to the heart of Washington, D.C., and to power the sales and marketing eTorts that will connect fans to this landmark event.”

Similar to the rest of the IndyCar Series schedule, the race will be on network television courtesy of Fox Sports. Details related to the course and the event are set to be shared during a kickoff gathering in the coming weeks.

