IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson sets fastest time in drenched second practice

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson set the quickest laptime in second IndyCar Series practice on the streets of Nashville, which was held in treacherously wet conditions.

Charles Bradley
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

A pre-session downpour delayed the start of practice, and when it did run for 30 minutes, Ericsson lapped the 2.1-mile temporary street course in 1m31.7999s.

Ganassi’s series dominator Alex Palou was one of the first cars on track, setting the bar at 1m35.0152s, and was also the first to find the run-off at Turn 11, requiring a spin-turn to get back on track.

He wouldn’t be the last, with Friday’s pacesetter Will Power and his Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden also doing likewise.

Marcus Ericsson took P1 with 1m33.9812s and worked down to 1m31.7999s. “It was good to get out when it’s raining as it’s not long before qualifying starts,” he said. “We still have some strange things happening with the brakes [which hampered him on Friday too].”

Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) got to within 0.8911s of Ericsson for second place, ahead of Power, the third Penske of Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi) and his team-mate Scott Dixon.

Ryan Hunter-Reay (ECR) chose Turn 4 for his voyage into the escape road after a big slide after coming off the Korean War Veterans Bridge. He finished the session in seventh, ahead of Newgarden, Palou and Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing).

The red flag waved with 2m remaining, when series debutant Linus Lundqvist stalled his Meyer Shank Racing car at Turn 11. He was 21st quickest.

Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren) and Romain Grosjean (Andretti Autosport) were the only cars that didn’t run.

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 Sweden M. Ericsson Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 8 5 1'31.7999 82.353
2 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Rinus van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 10 +0.8911 0.8911 81.561
3 Australia W. Power Will Power Team Penske 12 7 +1.0168 0.1257 81.451
4 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 3 9 +1.3107 0.2939 81.194
5 New Zealand M. Armstrong Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 5 +1.3768 0.0661 81.136
6 New Zealand S. Dixon Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 7 +1.7545 0.3777 80.809
7 United States R. Hunter-Reay Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing 20 8 +2.3581 0.6036 80.291
8 United States J. Newgarden Josef Newgarden Team Penske 2 5 +2.6295 0.2714 80.060
9 Spain A. Palou Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 7 +3.2153 0.5858 79.566
10 Argentina A. Canapino Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 6 +3.2875 0.0722 79.506
11 Mexico P. O'Ward Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 8 +3.5097 0.2222 79.320
12 United States C. Herta Colton Herta Andretti Autosport 26 4 +3.5673 0.0576 79.273
13 United States G. Rahal Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 6 +3.6130 0.0457 79.235
14 Sweden L. Lundqvist Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 5 +3.9478 0.3348 78.958
15 Denmark B. Pedersen Benjamin Pedersen A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 8 +4.1494 0.2016 78.792
16 Canada D. DeFrancesco Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport 29 3 +4.1758 0.0264 78.770
17 United Kingdom C. Ilott Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 5 +5.2300 1.0542 77.914
18 United States K. Kirkwood Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport 27 3 +6.2273 0.9973 77.121
19 United States S. Ferrucci Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 5 +6.2662 0.0389 77.091
20
R. Robb Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing
51 8 +6.2768 0.0106 77.083
21 Brazil H. Castroneves Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing 06 3 +6.8701 0.5933 76.619
22 United Kingdom J. Harvey Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 2 +6.9092 0.0391 76.589
23 United States D. Malukas David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing 18 7 +6.9281 0.0189 76.574
24 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 3 +7.1885 0.2604 76.373
25 Denmark C. Lundgaard Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 3 +11.0458 3.8573 73.508
26 United States A. Rossi Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 0
27 France R. Grosjean Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport 28 0
