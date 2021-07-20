IndyCar, NBC Sports announce multi-year deal extension

NBC Sports will continue to show the Indianapolis 500 and will provide coverage of all NTT IndyCar Series races, qualifying, practices and Indy Lights races across its linear, digital and streaming platforms, including Peacock.

The 2022 season will see a significant increase in network exposure with 13 races broadcast on NBC, while USA Network and Peacock Premium will show the remaining races.

Telemundo Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage of the season-opening race, the Indianapolis 500 and the season finale.

Peacock will stream all races on NBC and USA Network and will continue as the streaming home of NTT IndyCar Series qualifying and practices sessions, Indy Lights races and full-event replays.

Peacock will stream two races exclusively, which will be announced at a later date.

“NBC Sports is proud to extend its partnership with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and continue to serve as the exclusive home of the most competitive open-wheel racing series in the world and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” said Jon Miller, NBC Sports. “We have demonstrated NBCUniversal’s ability to make big events bigger with our presentations of the Indianapolis 500, we have worked closely with Roger Penske, Mark Miles and the entire team to expand IndyCar reach across the U.S, and we are thrilled to build upon our collaborative successes of the past few years.”

Said Mark Miles, president and CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp.: “NBC Sports has been the ideal partner for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, bringing our bold and audacious style of racing to a significantly larger domestic audience and fully leveraging the power and scale of the Indianapolis 500.

“This new deal represents a significant expansion of our network TV exposure and sets us up for continued growth and success alongside a committed, innovative and world-class broadcast partner.”

The partnership between NBC Sports and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES dates back to 2009, when NBCSN (originally Versus) became the cable home of the series and televised the majority of its races each season. NBC Sports became the exclusive home of INDYCAR in 2019, which also marked the year of NBC’s inaugural Indianapolis 500 broadcast.