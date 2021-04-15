IndyCar announces new international broadcast partners

Following last week’s revelation of renewed international partners, IndyCar has revealed new broadcasters for IndyCar action in various countries within Europe, Asia and South America.

Sport 1 will carry IndyCar action in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, on the Sport 1+ premium service platform, with selected highlights on Sport 1. Arena 4 in Hungary and Sport Extra in Romania, new for 2020, will continue their coverage while new for 2021 is Eurosport for Poland and the Indian sub-continent, along with TV Arena Sport for Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

DAZN joins the 2021 lineup for coverage of the series in Italy, and its global streaming service will deliver IndyCar action to another 60 countries in Europe, Asia, Australasia, the Caribbean, South and Central America, North Africa and the Middle East.

In Asia, Fox Sports will ensure IndyCar can be seen in more than a dozen countries, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and North Korea.

TV Cultura will provide coverage for Brazil, a country whose TV coverage was crucial to encouraging sponsorship opportunities for IndyCar drivers at the turn of this century and helped ensure regular interest in hosting events.

Of the 34 drivers expected to compete in at least one IndyCar race this season, 22 will be international. Combined with renewals and existing broadcast partnerships, 209 countries will be represented among 26 worldwide networks.

“The stars of the NTT IndyCar Series resonate in every corner of the globe, and our broadcast partnerships will bring our sport to a wider international audience in 2021,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp. “This growth and excitement are in line with what we’re seeing on the track with breathtaking racing, compelling storylines and engaging personalities featuring our defiant athletes. These new partnerships add to our momentum as we launch the 2021 season.”

The full list of international broadcast partners offering NTT IndyCar Series is as follows:

Territories – Channel

Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Guam, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, North Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and mainland China) - Fox Sports Asia

Asia (Israel, Maldives, Taiwan, Timor-Leste) - DAZN*

Australia – Fox Sports

Australasia (Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu) - DAZN*

Belgium – VOOsport

Brazil – TV Cultura

Canada – Sportsnet

Europe (Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovakia, Turkey) - DAZN*

France – CANAL+

Germany, Austria, and Switzerland – Sport 1

Hungary – Arena 4

Indian sub-continent – Eurosport

Italy - DAZN

Japan – GAORA SPORTS

Latin America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay) – Claro Video

Latin America (Bolivia, Belize, Suriname, Venezuela) - DAZN*

Middle East and North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, and Yemen) - DAZN*

Mexico – Claro

Myanmar – CANAL+

North America and Caribbean (Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago) - DAZN*

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

New Zealand – Sky Sport

Nordics – V Sport and Viaplay

Poland – Eurosport

Portugal – Sport TV

Romania – Sport Extra

Russia & CIS – Viasat Sport East

Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia – Arena Sport

South Africa & SSA – Supersport

Sub-Saharan Africa – CANAL+

Spain – Movistar

UK – Sky Sports F1

Vietnam – VSTV

*DAZN, the global OTT subscription video streaming sports service