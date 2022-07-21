Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar at Iowa – Start time, how to watch, entry list & more Next / Malukas “obsessed” with IndyCar, no wish to race anything else
IndyCar / Iowa I News

IndyCar parc ferme rules force setup compromises at Iowa

IndyCar’s parc ferme rules between qualifying and for Iowa Speedway’s double-header will force teams and drivers to make a major compromise between setups for qualifying and the races.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar parc ferme rules force setup compromises at Iowa

This weekend sees IndyCar’s return to Iowa Speedway for the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend after a one-year hiatus, and the 0.894-mile oval in Newton, IA. is unique on the schedule for hosting the series’ only double-header event.

Qualifying will be held on Saturday morning and, as per all oval events bar the Indy 500, each car’s qualifying run will consist of two consecutive flying laps. However, like oval double-headers since 2020, the first lap determines grid order for Race 1 and the second lap determines grid order for Race 2.

With qualifying projected to end at 10.45am local time on Saturday, and the first race – the HyVeeDeals.com 250 – set to begin just past 3.00pm, the cars are placed under parc ferme conditions in the intervening period. Rule 8.4.2.3 states that “During this impound period, three crew members will be allowed access to the car” to carry out a strictly regulated set of adjustments and maintenance issues.

The adjustments include altering front wing and front wing endplate angles, adjusting tire pressures, removing or adding helicopter tape to bodywork seams, and installing aeroscreen topside duct(s) and filter.

However, with what Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly describes as a “substantial” difference in pace between qualifying speed on fresh tires, and a lap on tires toward the end of a race stint, it’s exceedingly difficult to determine the best gearing for the cars.

“The pace dropoff is substantial, from like a qualifying sim to let's say 40, 45 laps in,” said Daly, 2020 Iowa polesitter, when asked if he would be focusing on qualifying speed. “I would much prefer qualifying up front, and that's certainly what we're going to go for.

“But you're also dealing with a parc ferme situation. You've got to be ready for both qualifying and the race at the same time, and that's kind of unique to this event. It's why our engineers are asking, ‘Hey, do you think for qualifying do we run this gear here, this gear here? But will that be OK for the race?’ Because you don't want to miss on either side, so what do you settle for and what do you slightly compromise to make sure that both of them are good?”

One race engineer told Motorsport.com that “you’ve gotta play the long game,” and pointed out too that ride height was a major consideration. “You’ve got to set your ride height to keep from crashing into the ground during qualifying, while knowing that race conditions will be wildly different.”

Following Saturday’s race, teams are allowed to make any changes they wish to their cars for Sunday’s Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300.

“Yes, Race 2 is a free-for-all,” said another engineer, “but there isn’t practice before that one, so you go into the race blind as to whether your changes are actually an improvement. And Saturday is going to be super-hot [96degF] and Sunday much less so [83]."

Said engineer also described the track as bumpier than it was two years ago, and Daly observed, “It never feels great except for maybe like those two qualifying laps that you do, and so you just try to make it feel less worse.

“So that ends up being the challenge all day long, because when you're 45 laps in and you're sliding around, you want to be sliding around less than the other people. That's kind of the goal.”

Daly expanded on the theme when asked to explain why short ovals suit his style.

“I honestly don't know really because if you would have asked me in 2016, I would have said they're my worst,” he admitted. “I think it's just a matter of experience, it's a matter of getting comfortable with the limits of the car, efficiently using the downforce that the car produces and just throwing it in there.

“It's just a matter of being super, super committed at Iowa, certainly in qualifying, because it's so fast that physically it's literally pulling at your face and your entire body. You've just kind of got to get through it and know that the car is going to catch you when you get to the center, even if you're hopping over all the bumps that there are on the track… I think I've just learned to be more comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
IndyCar at Iowa – Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Previous article

IndyCar at Iowa – Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Next article

Malukas “obsessed” with IndyCar, no wish to race anything else

Malukas “obsessed” with IndyCar, no wish to race anything else
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Iowa IndyCar: Power, Newgarden on front row for both races Iowa I
IndyCar

Iowa IndyCar: Power, Newgarden on front row for both races

Iowa is his favorite oval, but Power’s making no predictions Iowa I
Video Inside
IndyCar

Iowa is his favorite oval, but Power’s making no predictions

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Iowa IndyCar: Power, Newgarden on front row for both races
IndyCar IndyCar

Iowa IndyCar: Power, Newgarden on front row for both races

Will Power scored the 65th and 66th pole positions of his career when he topped qualifying for both rounds in the HyVee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, with Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Josef Newgarden joining him on both front row.

Iowa is his favorite oval, but Power’s making no predictions
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Iowa is his favorite oval, but Power’s making no predictions

Will Power is pleased with his pace at Iowa Speedway but won’t make predictions because it’s impossible to forecast winners in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Grosjean: Ovals are still challenging but Iowa is fun
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean: Ovals are still challenging but Iowa is fun

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Romain Grosjean says he’s still finding ovals a challenge but he loves the fact that Iowa Speedway’s nature will ensure passing opportunities.

Iowa IndyCar: Power leads Daly in practice for double-header
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Iowa IndyCar: Power leads Daly in practice for double-header

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power topped the only practice session for the HyVee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway, clocking a 173.285mph lap to shade longtime session leader Conor Daly.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.