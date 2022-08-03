Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

IndyCar penalizes Rossi, Andretti Autosport after Indy win

IndyCar has revealed that Alexander Rossi’s winning car was found to be in violation of two rules, following the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course last Sunday.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar penalizes Rossi, Andretti Autosport after Indy win

Rossi led 44 of the 85 laps, to score his eighth career IndyCar win and his first in more than three years.

However, following post-race technical inspection last Saturday, the #27 Andretti Autosport-Honda was found to have reached minimum weight in a manner not allowed by the IndyCar rulebook.

Rule 14.4.1.1. states that the minimum weight shall include the car in ready-to-compete condition excluding Driver, Driver Equivalency Weight, fuel and drink bottle content. Rule 14.4.1.1.1. states that minimum weight for road/street course events is 1700 pounds.

“From a sporting perspective, the car met minimum requirements,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “From a technical perspective, the way [Andretti Autosport] achieved the weight is not allowed.

“To meet minimum weight, the drink bottle and its contents were used as car ballast, which is not permitted and why the team is being fined and penalized.”

As a consequence, IndyCar has fined Andretti Autosport $25,000 and penalized the team 20 entrant/driver points.

That cuts Rossi’s points tally from 298 to 278 – so that his points deficit to championship leader, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, is 153 with only four rounds remaining. It also means Rossi slips from ninth to 11th in the championship, so that Colton Herta is now Andretti Autosport-Honda’s top-ranked competitor in ninth with 285 points. Their teammates Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco sit in 14th and 23rd respectively.

Although IndyCar stated that “members may contest the imposition of the penalties detailed in the review and appeal procedures of the NTT IndyCar Series rulebook,” team COO Rob Edwards informed Motorsport.com that Andretti Autosport accepts the penalty.

Rossi will be departing Michael Andretti’s squad at season’s end to join Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet as it expands to three cars. Rossi, who finished in the top three of the IndyCar championship in 2018 and ’19, will be replaced at AA by current IndyCar rookie, 2021 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood.

Herta, Grosjean and DeFrancesco will remain in the #26, #28 and #29 cars respectively.

shares
comments
How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
Previous article

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
IndyCar

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story

Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year Nashville
IndyCar

Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alexander Rossi More from
Alexander Rossi
Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Herta DNF still a mystery but won’t require engine change

Rossi on rebound: “You've done it before, you can do it again” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rossi on rebound: “You've done it before, you can do it again”

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Herta receives grid penalty for second Iowa IndyCar race Iowa II
IndyCar

Herta receives grid penalty for second Iowa IndyCar race

Grosjean: Ovals are still challenging but Iowa is fun Iowa I
IndyCar

Grosjean: Ovals are still challenging but Iowa is fun

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

IndyCar penalizes Rossi, Andretti Autosport after Indy win
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar penalizes Rossi, Andretti Autosport after Indy win

IndyCar has revealed that Alexander Rossi’s winning car was found to be in violation of two rules, following the Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course last Sunday.

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
IndyCar IndyCar

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story

Despite considerable junior formula success, David Malukas arrived in IndyCar with little fanfare, which is how this modest young man prefers it. But his talent is ensuring evermore time in the spotlight. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta expects tougher pole battle in Nashville’s second year

Last year’s Nashville pole-winner Colton Herta predicts it will be a much harder battle for preeminence in qualifying in 2022 – but is still expecting Andretti Autosport-Honda to shine.

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren destiny

Felix Rosenqvist says all he can do is focus on trying to win IndyCar races but doesn’t expect a victory will alter McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s plans of how to arrange his burgeoning driver roster.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.