IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

This weekend’s event on the 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course in Portland, Oregon will comprise 110 laps (216 miles). This will be the 29th IndyCar race at the track.

There have been seven different winners in 15 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio), Christian Lundgaard (Toronto) and Scott Dixon (Indy Road Course 2 and St Louis).

Palou leads the standings by 74 points. If he leaves with a lead of 54 over Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Dixon, he becomes the 2023 champion.

When is the IndyCar race at Portland?

Date: Friday, 1 September – Sunday, 3 September

Race start: 12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET

Track: 12-turn, 1.964-mile permanent road course

Race distance: 110 laps / 216 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 57.2143s, 111.048mph (2018)

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Portland on TV?

NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 3:30pm ET.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

Portland IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Pacific)

Friday, 1 September

1:55-2:40pm – Indy NXT practice 1, IndyCar LIVE

3-4:15pm – IndyCar practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, 2 September

9-10am – IndyCar practice 2 (45 minutes green flag or 1 hour total), Peacock

11:20am-12:05pm – Indy NXT practice 2, IndyCar LIVE

12:30pm – IndyCar qualifying (three rounds of knockouts), Peacock

4:25pm – Indy NXT by Firestone qualifying, IndyCar LIVE

5:15-5:45pm – IndyCar final practice, Peacock

Sunday, 3 September

10:20am – Indy NXT Grand Prix of Portland (35 laps / 68.74 miles / 55 minutes), Peacock

12:23pm – “Drivers, start your engines”

12:30pm – IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland (110 laps/216.04 miles), NBC (Live)

How can I listen to IndyCar at Portland on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.

Entry list for the IndyCar BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland