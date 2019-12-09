IndyCar reveals start times for all 17 races in 2020
The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will see shifts in green-flag times for four of its 17 races, while IndyCar has also now revealed the start time of the returning event at Richmond Raceway.
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which began at 1.40pm ET this past season, will now have a 3.30pm green flag time, while the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas – now the fourth round of the season – will shift 2hr30min later to 4.10pm (3.10pm local) next year.
The Iowa 300 at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 18 is guaranteed to be dark throughout, since it doesn’t start until 9pm ET (8pm local), while August’s Mid-Ohio round goes in the opposite direction, starting at 12.45pm ET.
Richmond Raceway, returning to the calendar for first time since 2009, will take the green flag at 8.15pm ET
2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule with TV broadcast times
|Date
|Venue
|US TV channel
|Eastern Time
|Local Time
|March 15
|St. Petersburg, FL
|NBCSN
|3.30pm
|3.30pm
|April 05
|Barber Motorsports Park, AL
|NBCSN
|4.15pm
|3.15pm
|April 19
|Long Beach, CA
|NBCSN
|4.45pm
|1.45pm
|April 26
|Circuit of The Americas, TX
|NBCSN
|4.10pm
|3.10pm
|May 09
|IMS Road Course, IN
|NBC
|3.50pm
|3.50pm
|May 24
|Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|NBC
|12.30pm
|12.30pm
|May 30
|Detroit Race 1
|NBC
|3.50pm
|3.50pm
|May 31
|Detroit Race 2
|NBC
|3.50pm
|3.50pm
|June 06
|Texas Motor Speedway, TX
|NBCSN
|8.45pm
|7.45pm
|June 21
|Road America, WI
|NBC
|12.50pm
|11.50am
|June 27
|Richmond Raceway, VA
|NBCSN
|8.15pm
|8.15pm
|July 12
|Toronto, ON, Canada
|NBCSN
|3.40pm
|3.40pm
|July 18
|Iowa Speedway, IA
|NBCSN
|9.00pm
|8.00pm
|August 16
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, OH
|NBC
|12.45pm
|12.45pm
|August 22
|Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, IL
|NBCSN
|8.45pm
|7.45pm
|September 6
|Portland International Raceway, OR
|NBC
|3.40pm
|12.40pm
|September 20
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, CA
|NBC
|3.25pm
|12.25pm
