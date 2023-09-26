Subscribe
IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

IndyCar race winner Kyle Kirkwood has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Andretti Global.

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda, winner

The Florida-born driver joined the team at the start of 2023, his sophomore year in the IndyCar Series, and earned two victories at Long Beach and Nashville, driving the Andretti’s #27 Honda-powered entry.

He finished up the year with five additional top 10s, a pole and led 88 laps en route to 11th in the championship standings.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue with Andretti Global for years to come,” said Kirkwood.

“We have built something special within the team this year and I’m excited to see what we can do next season in the #27 AutoNation Honda.

"It’s fantastic that I will now have the opportunity to work with the same group – it’s a luxury I haven’t had the privilege of having since my karting days.

"Now we can put our heads down and fully focus on winning races and becoming a strong Championship contender.

"I have such a huge respect for this team and it will be an honor to continue to call myself an IndyCar driver for Andretti Global.”

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

The confirmed 2024 line-up at Andretti Global will consist of Kirkwood, alongside Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson.

Herta signed a contract extension late last year, which keeps him with the team through 2027.

Ericsson comes over after spending the last four years at Chip Ganassi Racing, where he captured four wins, including the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

“Kyle’s dedication and talent have been instrumental in our team’s success this past season, and he has continued to show that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Global.

“Our goal has always been to consistently compete for wins and Championships and we felt that solidifying Kyle’s future at Andretti was key to making that happen.

Bringing Kyle into the multi-year plans along with Colton and Marcus will only strengthen the continuity we’ve been looking for in our IndyCar program.”

