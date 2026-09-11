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IndyCar

IndyCar releases final TV ratings for 2026, up 23% from previous year

The 2026 IndyCar season is over and the numbers are in from FOX Sports, who believed it was a successful year for IndyCar coverage on the network

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
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Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Felix Rosenqvist won in the closest Indianapolis 500 finish in history, Alex Palou claimed his fifth title in the past six years, Scott McLaughlin secured the final win of the year at Laguna Seca, and the 2026 IndyCar season is officially over after 18 rounds of racing.

IndyCar on FOX saw a +23% jump from 2025 (1.362mil), and +57% from numbers in 2024 (1.073mil). IndyCar also boasted about a bump in viewership from the key 18-49 demographic. 

They averaged 1.681 million viewers per race, with the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 averaging 6.635 million viewers and the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C. being another highlight with an average of 3.282 million viewers -- a record for any non-Indy 500 race since 1995.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Chris Graythen / Getty Images

With the championship already decided, the Laguna Seca season finale averaged  895,000 viewers. However, nine of 18 rounds also eclipsed one million viewers, which hasn't happened since the 2008 season.

“The final numbers are in and they confirm what we already know – it was a historic, memorable and breakout season for the NTT IndyCar Series," said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO, Mark Miles. "Our growth is not just impressive, it’s best in class and sits at the forefront of our entire industry. Our partnership with FOX Sports has elevated our reach, production standards and promotion. With FOX we have a special relationship built to carry the sport to new heights.”

Even Indy NXT division saw a jump in viewership, up +14% from 2025 with an average of 127,000 viewers for the development series, where Nikita Johnson claimed the 2026 title.

All of these numbers are according to Nielsen Media Research

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