IndyCar releases final TV ratings for 2026, up 23% from previous year
The 2026 IndyCar season is over and the numbers are in from FOX Sports, who believed it was a successful year for IndyCar coverage on the network
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Felix Rosenqvist won in the closest Indianapolis 500 finish in history, Alex Palou claimed his fifth title in the past six years, Scott McLaughlin secured the final win of the year at Laguna Seca, and the 2026 IndyCar season is officially over after 18 rounds of racing.
IndyCar on FOX saw a +23% jump from 2025 (1.362mil), and +57% from numbers in 2024 (1.073mil). IndyCar also boasted about a bump in viewership from the key 18-49 demographic.
They averaged 1.681 million viewers per race, with the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 averaging 6.635 million viewers and the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C. being another highlight with an average of 3.282 million viewers -- a record for any non-Indy 500 race since 1995.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Chris Graythen / Getty Images
With the championship already decided, the Laguna Seca season finale averaged 895,000 viewers. However, nine of 18 rounds also eclipsed one million viewers, which hasn't happened since the 2008 season.
“The final numbers are in and they confirm what we already know – it was a historic, memorable and breakout season for the NTT IndyCar Series," said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO, Mark Miles. "Our growth is not just impressive, it’s best in class and sits at the forefront of our entire industry. Our partnership with FOX Sports has elevated our reach, production standards and promotion. With FOX we have a special relationship built to carry the sport to new heights.”
Even Indy NXT division saw a jump in viewership, up +14% from 2025 with an average of 127,000 viewers for the development series, where Nikita Johnson claimed the 2026 title.
All of these numbers are according to Nielsen Media Research
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Max Verstappen reveals laid-back approach to 100-driver Silverstone challenge
George Russell shares childhood Silverstone connection and why he rejected bigger grandstand
WRC Chile: Oliver Solberg extends rally lead as Evans pays road-order price
David Coulthard says Kimi Antonelli proved he is an F1 "phenomenon" at Monza
You Ask The Questions: David Malukas
Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time
Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title
How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments