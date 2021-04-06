IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reveals renewed international broadcast partnerships

By:

The NTT IndyCar Series has unveiled its line-up of renewed TV contract details for the international market, but “new broadcast partners in other nations and regions will be announced soon.”

IndyCar reveals renewed international broadcast partnerships

Existing and renewal partnerships will bring IndyCar to Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Nordic countries, Latin America, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Coverage will increase in some nations, such as Australia, where Fox Sports Australia and Kayo will broadcast practice sessions, qualifying and live telecasts of every race.

Sky Sport will continue as broadcast partner in New Zealand.

“The new commitment is massive,” Team Penske’s star rookie Scott McLaughlin, a three-time Supercars champion. “I have a lot of support back home and not only for myself but for Will Power and Scott Dixon. For our friends and fans to see every session is fantastic. It’s going to be awesome.”

Canada’s Sportsnet will again televise IndyCar, as local star James Hinchcliffe makes his fulltime to the series, and compatriot Dalton Kellett takes up permanent residence in AJ Foyt Racing car #4.

“The support we’ve had from Canada has been incredible,” said Toronto native Hinchcliffe. “The fans are passionate. They’ll be excited to know where they’ll be able to watch the NTT IndyCar Series this year.”

GAORA SPORTS will continue coverage in Japan, which has a passionate IndyCar fanbase largely thanks to reigning and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.

France’s CANAL+, the Netherlands’ Ziggo Sport and Viaplay in the Nordic countries also are back to support their countrymen competing in the series.

Said Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist: “We have a lot of IndyCar fans in Sweden ever since Kenny Brack drove [1996-2005]. You can really see that interest waking back up when Marcus [Ericsson] and I joined the series. Viaplay has a good platform and good commentary, and it’s crucial for young drivers to help grow the passion in our country.”

Sky Sports F1 will televise the NTT IndyCar Series in the UK, while additional 2021 renewals include Supersport, which covers South Africa and pan-sub-Saharan Africa, and Viasat Sport East in Russia, which has broadcast IndyCar events since 2013.

Territories – Channel

Australasia – Fox Sports Australia

Belgium – VOOsport

Canada – Sportsnet

France – CANAL+

Japan – GAORA SPORTS

Mexico – Claro

Myanmar – CANAL+

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

New Zealand – Sky Sport

Nordics – V Sport and Viaplay

Pan LatAm – Claro Video

Portugal – Sport TV

Russia – Viasat Sport East

South Africa & SSA – Supersport

Sub-Saharan Africa – CANAL+

Spain – Movistar

UK – Sky Sports F1

Vietnam – VSTV

