IndyCar reports record 2026 metrics across broadcast, digital, and live events

The 2026 IndyCar Series season delivered a historic, record-breaking campaign that established a bold new era of growth for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series. Driven by substantial viewership gains, soaring event attendance, record digital engagement, and elite competition, the series vaulted into a position of heightened prominence across the global sports landscape.

“This is an incredible new era for the NTT IndyCar Series, defined by growth, energy and momentum,” Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles said. “Our partnership with FOX Sports has raised the bar for our sport, and in turn we’ve invested in new events and opportunities to accelerate our already immense progress. Alongside our teams and partners, our commitment to maintain and expand one of the fastest growth curves in all of sports is unmatched.”

The 2026 Season: Key Facts and Metrics

Surging Viewership

Broadcast viewership experienced a massive surge across the 18-race schedule, with the series averaging 1.68 million viewers on FOX – marking the largest average audience for the sport since the 2008 season. Key broadcasting milestones include:

Frequent Million-Viewer Races: Nine separate races achieved an average audience exceeding 1 million viewers, the highest total in a single season since 2008.

Historic D.C. Numbers: The inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., reached a peak audience of 3.5 million viewers, marking the highest tune-in for a non-Indy 500 race since 1995.

Expanded Network Footprint: Across all combined FOX coverage, the series made a record 23 appearances on broadcast television in 2026.

Rising Attendance

Overall race weekend attendance increased by approximately 20 percent across the calendar, headlined by major crowd milestones:

Indianapolis 500: The Indianapolis 500 achieved another complete grandstand sellout.

Freedom 250 Grand Prix: A massive crowd of 215,000 spectators attended the race weekend in Washington, D.C.

Track Records: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg delivered a record-breaking weekend, while the Grand Prix of Long Beach posted a record-tying turn-out.

Promoter Gains & New Venues: IndyCar’s return to Phoenix Raceway doubled Saturday attendance for the promoter. Additionally, the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington – a joint venture between IndyCar, the Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment – declared a grandstand sellout on race morning.

Atmosphere Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Digital Gains

IndyCar’s digital and social channels reached all-time high engagement metrics throughout the 2026 season:

Record Single-Day Engagement: The 2026 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge generated over 1.5 million engagements, making it the most popular digital day in series history.

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge generated over 1.5 million engagements, making it the most popular digital day in series history. Record Video Views: Digital and social channels combined for more than 250 million video views across the season.

Digital and social channels combined for more than 250 million video views across the season. IndyCar App Growth: The IndyCar App powered by NTT Data recorded its highest-ever average race day user numbers, alongside a nearly 20 percent surge in screen views compared to 2025. This digital momentum was complemented in May when NTT, Inc. and NTT Data Group Corporation announced the continuation of their title sponsorship.

The IndyCar App powered by NTT Data recorded its highest-ever average race day user numbers, alongside a nearly 20 percent surge in screen views compared to 2025. This digital momentum was complemented in May when NTT, Inc. and NTT Data Group Corporation announced the continuation of their title sponsorship. YouTube Expansion: IndyCar’s YouTube channel saw a 58 percent increase in watch time, a 41 percent increase in view duration, and a nearly 70 percent increase in livestream views.

IndyCar’s YouTube channel saw a 58 percent increase in watch time, a 41 percent increase in view duration, and a nearly 70 percent increase in livestream views. Docuseries Success: The new digital-first docuseries "All In: IndyCar"—produced by IndyCar in tandem with FOX Sports and Tom Brady’s Shadow Lion – expanded shoulder programming to attract a younger audience. The series generated over 6 million total YouTube views, averaging nearly 500,000 views per episode.

Soaring Merchandise Sales

Race weekend merchandise sales grew by nearly 40 percent year-over-year:

Sales Benchmarks: The series established a new non-Indy 500 sales record in Arlington, which was subsequently broken later in the season on the streets of Washington, D.C.

The series established a new non-Indy 500 sales record in Arlington, which was subsequently broken later in the season on the streets of Washington, D.C. Brand Partnerships: Sales were buoyed by new and expanded retail lines featuring brands such as Under Armour, Lululemon, Travis Matthew, Homefield, Flag & Anthem, True Brand, and others.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Photo by: Penske Entertainment

World-Class Competition

On-track drama remained intense across the entire 18-race calendar, driven by a deep field of international drivers:

Palou Makes History: At 29 years old, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou became the youngest five-time champion in IndyCar history.

At 29 years old, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou became the youngest five-time champion in IndyCar history. Historic Indy 500 Finish: Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian’s Felix Rosenqvist earned his first Indianapolis 500 victory in the closest finish in the race’s century-plus history.

Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian’s Felix Rosenqvist earned his first Indianapolis 500 victory in the closest finish in the race’s century-plus history. Competitive Depth: Eight different drivers claimed race victories, while a record 20 drivers reached at least one Firestone Fast Six qualifying session. In total, nine different teams earned a podium finish in 2026.

Future Outlook: Unveiling the IR-28

Looking ahead, the IndyCar Series officially unveiled the IR-28, the new car set to debut at the start of the 2028 season. Lighter, faster, and engineered to break track records, the IR-28 features improved raceability to foster wheel-to-wheel action, paired with a modern design intended to engage a new generation of racing fans.

“The IR-28 unveil was a massive milestone for the sport, and it has been incredible to get so much positive feedback from both our drivers and our fans,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said. “To capitalize on our momentum, we need to be constantly innovating and look toward the future, and the IR-28 reflects our commitment to this mindset.”

The sport’s long-term engine platform was also secured at the start of the 2026 calendar year, when Official Engine Manufacturers (OEM) Chevy and Honda both signed multi-year extension agreements, highlighting manufacturer confidence in the series' trajectory.

With the 2026 season officially in the books, the IndyCar Series turns its focus to an anticipated 2027 campaign.