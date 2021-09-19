Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews Next / Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session
IndyCar News

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

By:

IndyCar has announced its 17-race 2022 schedule, which sees Iowa become the only double-header, and the season-opener at St. Petersburg moving to February.

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Fourteen of the events will be shown on the NBC broadcast network, one more than previously announced in July, resulting in the most single-season appearances on network television in IndyCar history. Two additional races will appear on USA Network, while Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will provide live coverage of all 17 races in addition to practices and qualifying.

Of particular note is St. Petersburg shifting forward to February, and the second round being Texas Motor Speedway, which reverts to a one-race weekend after hosting two races this year.

The Detroit event at Belle Isle will move back to its usual week after Indy, but becomes a single race for the first time since 2012.

National and state laws allowing, IndyCar will return to Toronto in July, and this will be followed by the only double-header on the calendar, as IndyCar returns to Iowa Speedway after a one-year hiatus.

With the Grand Prix of Long Beach returning to its usual April date, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will become the season finale, as it was in 2019.

“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the NTT IndyCar Series has achieved, especially in 2021,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles. “Our terrific partnership with NBC Sports has led to a fantastic opportunity to place an unparalleled 14 events on broadcast television while completing the rest of the schedule with USA Network and Peacock.

“Our drivers and teams will give the fans a strong, earlier start with six consecutive races on NBC, building even more anticipation for the crown jewel of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

“Our summer schedule also is full of action, with no extended breaks in the calendar, leading into the crowning of a champion on the West Coast with our last two races also on NBC.”

“We’re incredibly excited about our 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, highlighted by the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and a record 14 IndyCar races on the NBC broadcast network that will bring added exposure to the series,” said Mike Perman, VP, programming, NBC Sports.

“With more races than ever on NBC, plus comprehensive live coverage of every minute of the 2022 season on Peacock with practices, qualifying and race simulstreams, we look forward to continuing to grow the sport and super-serve IndyCar fans across the country.”

“This is an excellent schedule for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship,” Miles said. He added that the blend of seven road courses, five ovals and five street courses was significant, as “variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of NTT IndyCar Series racing.”

2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Date Venue Broadcast
February 27 St. Petersburg NBC
March 20 Texas Motor Speedway NBC
April 10 Long Beach NBC
May 1 Barber Motorsports Park NBC
May 14 Indianapolis road course NBC
May 29 Indianapolis 500 NBC
June 5 Belle Isle, Detroit USA Network
June 12 Road America NBC
July 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC
July 17 Toronto Peacock
July 23 Iowa Speedway Race 1 NBC
July 24 Iowa Speedway Race 2 NBC
July 30 Indianapolis road course NBC
August 7 Nashville NBC
August 20 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network
September 4 Portland International Raceway NBC
September 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC
shares
comments
Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

Previous article

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

Next article

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session
Load comments

Trending

1
World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Rinaldi wins, Razgatlioglu retakes points lead

2 h
2
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa

3
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks

23 min
4
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Latest news
Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session
IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

8m
IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

18m
Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews
Video Inside
IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

1 h
Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying
IndyCar

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

15 h
Herta expects IndyCar drivers to struggle with tires at Laguna Seca
Video Inside
IndyCar

Herta expects IndyCar drivers to struggle with tires at Laguna Seca

16 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Vandoorne 'under consideration' for McLaren SP Seat 07:28
IndyCar
27m

IndyCar: Vandoorne 'under consideration' for McLaren SP Seat

IndyCar: Herta takes pole at Laguna Seca 00:52
IndyCar
7 h

IndyCar: Herta takes pole at Laguna Seca

IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice at Laguna Seca 00:55
IndyCar
Sep 18, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice at Laguna Seca

IndyCar: Honda supports move to hybrid, despite third party 00:43
IndyCar
Sep 17, 2021

IndyCar: Honda supports move to hybrid, despite third party

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022 00:48
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

Barcelona WSBK: Rinaldi wins, Razgatlioglu retakes points lead
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Rinaldi wins, Razgatlioglu retakes points lead

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Race stopped after fiery crash involving Pedrosa

Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘enjoying riding on the limit’ despite MotoGP title risks

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rossi tops misty warm-up session

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 2022 schedule, with season starting February

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.