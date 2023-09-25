Subscribe
Previous / Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop Next / Texas cites date clash in being dropped from 2024 IndyCar schedule
IndyCar News

IndyCar reveals 2024 schedule as Milwaukee Mile returns

The IndyCar Series has announced its schedule for 2024, which includes a return to the Milwaukee Mile.

Joey Barnes
By:
Milwaukee Mile race action

There is a significantly different look on the calendar that remains made up of 17 events, along with the additional $1 Million Challenge non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club on 24 March.

The changes include Texas Motor Speedway being dropped from the schedule, ending an annual trip that dates back to 1997. That loss won’t see a downsize in oval events, though, as the series returns to Milwaukee for the first time since 2015, with the venue hosting a double-header as the penultimate round on Labor Day weekend.

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day-weekend NTT IndyCar Series double-header beginning in 2024,” said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation.

“We appreciate all the loyal and passionate IndyCar fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.” 

The season kicks off on 10 March on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. The next points-paying race will arrive on 21 April with the Grand Prix of Long Beach, followed by a trip to Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on 28 April.

A five-week stretch begins from 11 May with the only race held on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which includes qualifying (18-19 May) and the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on 26 May. Similar to this year, there is an immediate turnaround on the Streets of Detroit, Michigan on 2 June. A visit to Road America caps off the run on 9 June.

Laguna Seca, which held the season finale in each of the last two years – and three of the last five – moves from its September date to 23 June. It will mark the first time in 21 years the 2.238-mile, 11-turn circuit hosts an IndyCar event in June.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Trips to Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course (7 July), a double-header – one being a Saturday night race – at Iowa Speedway (13-14 July), followed by the series’ only trip outside of the United States happening on the Streets of Toronto (21 July), wrap things up before the break for the Summer Olympics.

A furious run to the finish features five races – including three on ovals – in five weeks, beginning with the 1.25-mile oval formerly known as Gateway, hosting a Saturday night contest on 17 August.

Portland International Raceway gets bumped up a week from the Labor Day weekend it held each of the past two years, now set for 25 August. The Milwaukee double-header will be held on 31 August and 1 September, ahead of the new finale on the reconfigured street circuit in Nashville on 15 September.

The new 2.17-mile, seven-turn circuit in Nashville still incorporates the iconic Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge but adds views of the Country Music Hall of Fame and world-famous Honky Tonk Row.

As previously announced, the 2024 season awards ceremony will also take place in Music City, on Monday, 16 September at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

“The upward trajectory of the NTT IndyCar Series is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating and highly competitive from beginning to end. 

“The growth of IndyCar is palpable. Combined with the efforts of our teams and partners, the 2024 championship will be the perfect showcase for our drivers as we continue to build on our reach and popularity.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

For the sixth consecutive season, NBC Sports will be the exclusive home for IndyCar coverage in the United States. There will be 12 events, including the exhibition event at The Thermal Club, showcased on NBC, which marks the first time in 20 years the IndyCar schedule has featured three consecutive years of double-digit events on network television.

The continued presence comes after the 2023 IndyCar season became the most watched on record, averaging a Total Audience Deliver (TAD) of 1.32 million viewers. It also marked the third consecutive year of viewership growth across NBC Sports platforms, including a record audience streaming IndyCar on Peacock.

Read Also:

Additionally, Peacock remains a core part of the coverage, with two exclusive races to be streamed in 2024 – Toronto for the third year in a row and Milwaukee (race one) for the first time. Peacock will continue to simulstream all races airing on television and remain the home to all practices, qualifying and Indy NXT races. 

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will continue to broadcast all IndyCar races live throughout 2024.

The IndyCar Radio Network again will provide audio coverage of all NTT IndyCar Series sessions via SiriusXM Channel 160 and the IndyCar App.

“2023 was a record-breaking season for the NTT IndyCar Series,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said. “For the first time, 27 starters competed at each event, and on-track passing records were broken at six racetracks. IndyCar remains the most diverse and competitive championship in motorsports. We cannot wait to see how the 2024 season plays out beginning on the Streets of St. Pete.” 

Start times for the 2024 events will be announced at a later date.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

2024 NTT IndyCar Series schedule:

Date Venue TV
Sunday, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, March 24 The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, April 21 Streets of Long Beach

US: USA Network, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, April 28 Barber Motorsports Park

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Saturday, May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road course)

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Saturday, May 18 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, May 19 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, May 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval)

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, June 2 Streets of Detroit

US: USA Network, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, June 9 Road America

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

US: USA Network, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Saturday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 1

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, July 14 Iowa Speedway Race 2

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, July 21 Streets of Toronto

US: Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Saturday, August 17 World Wide Technology Raceway

US: USA Network, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, August 25 Portland International Raceway

US: USA Network, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Saturday, August 31 Milwaukee Race 1

US: Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, September 1 Milwaukee Race 2

US: USA Network, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports
Sunday, September 15 Streets of Nashville

US: NBC, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports

 

shares
comments

Related video

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Texas cites date clash in being dropped from 2024 IndyCar schedule
Joey Barnes More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

Has IndyCar's Texas loss come at the right time?

Has IndyCar's Texas loss come at the right time?

IndyCar

Has IndyCar's Texas loss come at the right time? Has IndyCar's Texas loss come at the right time?

Askew hopeful ECR test leads to IndyCar return

Askew hopeful ECR test leads to IndyCar return

IndyCar

Askew hopeful ECR test leads to IndyCar return Askew hopeful ECR test leads to IndyCar return

Latest news

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

F1 Formula 1

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe