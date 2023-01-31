IndyCar reveals new Medical Unit for 2023 season
This week’s two-day IndyCar test at Thermal Club near Palm Springs, CA. will see the series debut its new mobile medical facility.
The transporter with double slide-outs will “provide an environment for consistent and accessible care during each NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone event.
Previously, IndyCar’s medical team utilized a combination of a mobile trailer and the facilities available at the venues that host events. With the substantially upgraded mobile unit, the sanctioning body can better serve its growing paddock.
“IndyCar medical has always been the industry standard of care and service in motorsports,” said series president Jay Frye. “The investment into the IndyCar Medical Unit is an important step in continuing that expectation and assuring that all personnel will receive excellent care.”
Features of the IndyCar Medical Unit include four functional areas, one with two hospital beds; equipment needed to care for patients with urgent or emergent needs, including a portable X-ray machine, a resuscitation cart and assorted orthopedic care supplies; workspace for the doctors and nurses who travel with the sport; meeting areas for patient consultation and emergency updates; video feeds to enable the staff to monitor the on-track action.
The IndyCar Medical Unit will be available during the hours the garages are open, and the series will work with local officials to determine the most strategic location for the unit at
each venue.
IndyCar medical director Dr. Julia Vaizer said: “The IndyCar Medical Unit is a product of continued collaboration of IndyCar and IU Health and is an important addition to our continued effort to enhance care for competitors, others who work in the sport and their families.
“The unit will be available to drivers, allowing us to evaluate them in the most efficient yet effective manner to develop next steps. We also will provide that level of care for all members of the paddock.”
IndyCar Medical Unit
Photo by: IndyCar
Sordo aims to bring F1 influence to RLL IndyCar team
Palou: Relationship with Ganassi “back to 100 percent”
Latest news
First Gen3 Supercar hits the track
First Gen3 Supercar hits the track First Gen3 Supercar hits the track
O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced
O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced
“We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta
“We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta “We just can’t make mistakes,” says Herta
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.