IndyCar reveals safety, tech, procedural changes for 2023

After complaints from several drivers regarding the aeroscreen’s performance in the wet – a situation blurred somewhat by teams following different procedures to disperse the rain – IndyCar has introduced mandatory rain vanes to direct as much water as possible away from the screen. Some drivers had noted that rain gathered and remained either side of the central wicker that extends from the nose all the way up the aeroscreen.

IndyCar’s new rain vanes sit on the front suspension access panel and either side of the central wicker.

Photo by: IndyCar

Also with regard to wet weather races, IndyCar has introduced a new, larger LED rain light.

This rain-light is attached to a newly shaped attenuator which has been made stronger on its top surface by introducing a corrugation, but underneath has a gentler curve to direct a chasing car’s nose downward in the event of a rear impact.

IndyCar has also mandated stronger rear-wheel tethers, and a more ‘forgiving’ steering arm, which is designed to take more punishment without breaking.

New IndyCar attentuator and rain-light, 2023 + 22 Photo by: IndyCar

In the cockpit, the large U-shaped device that incorporates the rear headrest with the side padding has been redesigned to include a larger amount of cushioning to protect a driver’s head in the event of an accident that involves large lateral forces. The raised profile of this side protection will decrease the potential angle of helmet tilt, thereby reducing the chance of stretching neck muscles.

New IndyCar headrests 2023 + 22 Photo by: IndyCar

From an aerodynamic standpoint, for 2023 IndyCar will be allowing teams to use their short-oval barge boards on road and street course events.

Photo by: IndyCar

At Texas Motor Speedway, the underwing sidewall has been made optional, while for Indianapolis Motor Speedway there are mandatory stability wickers, but there are new optional flap wickers available to attach to the top surface trailing edge of the underwing.

Photo by: IndyCar

In fact, the range of aerodynamic options for Indy has increased greatly, with IndyCar allowing a new additional underwing inner bargeboard (also optional at other ovals), the use of road and street course strakes, the Speedway infill wicker (also available for use at Texas Motor Speedway).

Additionally, a new rear-wing pillar specification will allow three degrees more adjustability range for the rear wing on the IMS oval.

Photo by: IndyCar

“At the Indy 500, drivers in the pack can run up to 10 percent more downforce than last year,” said Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development. “With the increased rear wing range, teams can still try and trim out the rear wing for end-of-race speed if they have worked their way up into the lead group.

“Overall, IndyCar wants to give race teams more options going into 2023. The optional barge boards give them a crucial tool when they consider, strategically, what it will take to get to victory lane.”

In other technical news, for the first time in IndyCar history, alternate-compound tires will be used on an oval. The August race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will feature the softer compound of the Firestone Firehawk alternates. Teams will follow the same rules as at road and street circuits, being obliged to use a new set of alternates during during the race.

Also new for 2023 is the addition of EM Motorsports Telemetry to the EM Marshalling System, which debuted in 2022. The new telemetry system “will give all race teams the ability to quickly receive reliable information and react with split-second decision making. It will also introduce more over-the-air features new to IndyCar.”

The “second groove” practice sessions that were seen at Texas Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway last year will continue in 2023 and will be available to all entries. In this session, drivers run the higher line not used in qualifying to “rubber in” the higher groove, thereby making more of the track surface usable come race time, and therefore encouraging passes.

From an officiating standpoint, the first red flag during Q1 and Q2 in qualifying on road and street courses will now stop the clock. (The clock will continue to run for any subsequent red flags). The Firestone Fast Six will continue to feature six minutes of guaranteed time.

Also new, to maximize time during the segments, the qualifying clock will not start until the first car passes the alternate start-finish line – the one sited before pit entry during Friday/Saturday practice and qualifying.