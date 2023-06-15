IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list
All you need to know ahead of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR, round eight of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.
This weekend’s event will be the first on the recently-resurfaced Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The race will be held over 55 laps (220 miles) and track records have been tipped to tumble due to the new asphalt.
There have been five different winners in seven IndyCar Series races to start the 2023 season: Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course and Detroit) have all won in 2023.
The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.
The Sonsio Grand Prix will be the 34th IndyCar race weekend at Road America since it hosted its first series event in 1982. Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi each have three wins.
Scott Dixon and Newgarden have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous Road America winners entered include Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist and Palou.
When is the IndyCar race at Road America?
Date: Friday, 16 June – Sunday, 18 June
Race start: Sunday, 12.30pm Central Time
Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
Race distance: 55 laps (220.77 miles)
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.
Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate (weekend). Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.
Qualifying lap record: Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph (19 August, 2000)
Dario Franchitti
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt
How can I watch the IndyCar race at Road America on TV?
USA Network’s coverage of the 2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will begin on Saturday at 1:00pm ET. The Indy NXT race will stream live on Peacock.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
IndyCar and Indy NXT broadcast schedule (Central Time)
Friday, 16 June (All times local)
1:50-2:35 p.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Practice 1, INDYCAR Live
3-4:15 p.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 1, Peacock
Saturday, 17 June
8:50-9:35 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Practice 2, INDYCAR Live
9:55-10:55 a.m. – IndyCar Series Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock
12:15-12:35 p.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Qualifying (10 minutes of green flag running or 17 minutes), INDYCAR Live
12:55-2:25 p.m. – IndyCar Series Qualifying (Three rounds of knockout qualifying with segments lengthened by two minutes – Segments 1 and 2 - 12 minutes; Firestone Fast Six – eight minutes), Peacock
Sunday, 18 June
9:15-9:45 a.m. – IndyCar Series Final Practice, Peacock
10:10 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America Command To Start Engines
10:15 a.m. – Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), Peacock
11:45 a.m. – Driver Introductions
12:23 p.m. – IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR Command To Start Engines
12:30 p.m. – IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR (55 laps/222.64 miles), USA Network (live)
How can I listen to IndyCar at Road America on the radio?
Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.
The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race (1 p.m. ET Sunday), Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (11:05 a.m. ET Sunday) and all IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App.
Entry list for the 2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America
|Nº
|Entrant / Driver
|Car
|Engine
|2
|Team Penske
Josef Newgarden
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|3
|Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|5
|Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|6
|Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|06
|Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|7
|Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|11
|Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|12
|Team Penske
Will Power
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|14
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|26
|Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|27
|Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|28
|Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|29
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Jack Harvey
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|51
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|55
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing
Simon Pagenaud
|Dallara DW12
|Honda
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
|78
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino
|Dallara DW12
|Chevrolet
