IndyCar at Road America: REV Group GP weekend schedule

All times local (Central)

Friday, June 18

8.00-8.30am – USF2000 first practice

8.45-9.30am – Radical Cup practice

9.45-10.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice

10.30-11.15am – Indy Lights practice

11.30am-12.00pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 1

12.15-12.45pm – Vintage Indy Registry

1.00-1.30pm – Radical Cup qualifying

1.45-2.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 1

2.30-3.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1

3.15-3.35pm – USF2000 qualifying for Race 2

4.00-4.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice

5.10-6.00pm – Radical Cup RACE 1

Saturday, June 19

8.00-8.30am – Vintage Indy Registry

8.45-9.05am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for Race 2

9.20-9.50am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 2

10.10-10.55am – NTT IndyCar Series second practice

11.15-11.55am - USF2000 RACE 1

12.10-1.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1

1.30-2.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

3.05-4.05pm – Indy Lights RACE 1

4.30-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series final practice

5.20-6.10pm – Radical Cup RACE 2

Sunday, June 20

8.00-8.40am – USF2000 RACE 2

8.50-9.40am – Indy Lights RACE 2

9.55-10.35am – Indy Pro RACE 2

11.00am-1.45pm – NBCSN broadcast

11.38am NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers start your engines”

11.45am – Green flag: REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR (55 laps)

2.05-2.55pm Radical Cup RACE 3

3.10-3.40pm – Vintage Indy Registry