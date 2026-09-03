IndyCar sets new driver licensing criteria for 2027
The framework creates defined routes into the series for Indy NXT competitors and international drivers, including automatic qualification for certain results
Race start
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
IndyCar has notified teams of an updated driver qualification and licensing process, offering team owners, managers, and prospective drivers an objective pathway to compete in the IndyCar Series starting in 2027 and beyond.
The framework defines advancement standards from Indy NXT by Firestone while establishing formal criteria for international competitors. Here's how the changes break down for next year.
Indy NXT advancement pathway
Start action
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
To establish objective eligibility, drivers competing in Indy NXT by Firestone must make a minimum of 12 race starts, though results earned prior to their 12th start will count retroactively once that threshold is satisfied.
Under the updated criteria, drivers automatically earn Competitively Qualified status by winning the Indy NXT championship, finishing in the top three, or securing at least two race wins within a 24-month period. A single race victory grants Evaluation Eligible status for driver testing, while all other results require a comprehensive Resume Review before eligibility is determined.
Licensing status definitions
Start action
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Once earned, both Competitively Qualified and Evaluation Eligible statuses remain valid for 24 months. The criteria for each designation includes:
Competitively Qualified: The driver's competitive record satisfies performance requirements for a road/street competition license. License issuance is not automatic, as drivers must still fulfill IndyCar’s competency, safety, medical, and administrative requirements.
Evaluation Eligible: The driver has demonstrated sufficient performance to participate in an official IndyCar evaluation test. Evaluation criteria include pace, consistency, car control, racecraft, traffic management, procedural competence, and engineering communication. Passing the test does not guarantee a competition license.
Resume Review Required: Applies to drivers who have not met published qualification standards. IndyCar will review the driver's complete recent racing background to authorize potential testing. Drivers with fewer than 12 Indy NXT starts may also be considered via this route.
International drivers and oval requirements
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global
Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images
The framework maintains a clear international entry route for competitors from Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula E, Super Formula, IMSA GTP, NASCAR Cup, and WEC Hypercar. These drivers will either be approved directly based on their professional resume or scheduled for further evaluation.
Qualification standards for oval competition remain unchanged, requiring an approved oval test prior to a race weekend unless explicitly waived by IndyCar. Existing Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation and Refresher Program requirements also stay in full effect. The IndyCar Rulebook will be updated in due course to formally incorporate these driver qualification and licensing standards.
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