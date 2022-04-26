Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Kanaan: “No doubt” over quality of extra Ganassi car at Indy Next / IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

IndyCar shakes up Indy 500 qualifying format

IndyCar has announced adjustments to the format of Qualifying weekend for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, expanding the pole shootout.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar shakes up Indy 500 qualifying format

Day 1 of qualifying will run from 12.00 noon until 5:50pm ET, in which each entry is guaranteed one attempt and can make multiple attempts until time expires. Day 2 will include two rounds of qualifying attempts to decide the first four rows of the 11-row grid, bringing the 500’s qualifying procedure closer to that of the majority of races on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

Running in reverse order of speeds based on Day 1, starting at 4pm the top 12 drivers will clock one four-lap qualifying run. That session will set Rows 3 and 4 on Indy’s traditional 3 x 3 grid and will determine the drivers progressing to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for pole. That session will commence at 5.10pm to determine positions on Rows 1 and 2, with each entrant guaranteed one attempt and running in reverse order of speed from the Top 12 qualifying session.

The pole-winner will earn $100,000 and 12 championship points, second fastest will receive 11 points, and points will be awarded decreasing by one-point increments down to 12th fastest (1 point).

“We have an incredibly deep field heading into this year’s Indianapolis 500,” said IndyCar president Jay Frye. “The timing is right to implement a new and dramatic way to expand one of the most intense weekends on our calendar.

“Winning pole position for the 500 is an incredible feat, and with this new format, it will be even more challenging.”

IMS president Doug Boles added: “Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend always is special. This format will give our fans even more opportunities to see IndyCar’s world-class drivers compete on racing’s biggest stage.

“While winning the race is the ultimate prize, capturing pole position for the 500 is one of motorsports’ most prestigious honors and almost a race within a race. I cannot wait to see this expanded format on the final Sunday before Race Day.”

Should there be more than 33 cars entered – a scenario that appears increasingly unlikely, given the behind-the-scene struggles to find and fund a 33rd car – there is provision for a Last Chance Qualifying session for positions on the final row of the grid, 2.00-3.00pm on Sunday.

A practice session for all 33 Indianapolis 500 qualifiers is scheduled for 12.00-2.00pm on Monday, May 23, when fans will be permitted in the infield only.

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Saturday, May 21

9.00-10:30am – Practice for all cars – Peacock Premium, IndyCar Radio Network
12.00-5:50pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying: Setting positions 13-33 (13-30 if more than 33 entries) – Peacock Premium, IndyCar Radio Network

Sunday, May 22

11.30am-12.30pm – Practice for Last Chance Qualifiers (if necessary)
12.30-2.00pm – Top 12 Practice – Peacock Premium, IndyCar Radio Network
2.00-3.00pm – Last Chance Qualifying (if necessary)Peacock Premium, IndyCar Radio Network
4.00pm – Top 12 Qualifying – NBC, IndyCar Radio Network
5.10pm – Firestone Fast Six – NBC, IndyCar Radio Network
5.40pm – NTT P1 award presentation – NBC, IndyCar Radio Network

shares
comments
Kanaan: “No doubt” over quality of extra Ganassi car at Indy
Previous article

Kanaan: “No doubt” over quality of extra Ganassi car at Indy
Next article

IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park – facts, schedule, entry list

IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park – facts, schedule, entry list
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in first practice Laguna Seca
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in first practice

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar Miami GP
Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar

Rossi expects Barber to remain tough on tires
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi expects Barber to remain tough on tires

Barber IndyCar: Herta leads first practice, Ilott stars
IndyCar IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Herta leads first practice, Ilott stars

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.