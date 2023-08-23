Subscribe
IndyCar / Gateway Preview

IndyCar St Louis: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in St Louis, round 15 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series.

Charles Bradley
By:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

This weekend’s event on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval – formerly known as Gateway – will comprise 260 laps (325 miles) around the 1.25-mile short track.

There have been seven different winners in 14 IndyCar Series races this season: Marcus Ericsson (St Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and Iowa Speedway), Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Road Course, Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio), Christian Lundgaard (Toronto) and Scott Dixon (Indy Road Course 2).

This will be the 15th IndyCar race at the track. It will mark the first time that Firestone’s alternate tire will be used on an oval track in a race.

Teams will be required to start the race on primary tires, and alternates will not be allowed to be used in qualifying. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Alex Palou leads the standings by 101 points. If he leaves with a lead of 108, he becomes the 2023 champion. Dixon, Newgarden, McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward and Ericsson are the only drivers who can beat him.

When is the IndyCar race at St Louis?

Date: Saturday, 26 August – Sunday, 27 August

Race start: 2:36pm CDT/3:36pm ET

Track: 1.25-mile short oval

Race distance: 260 laps / 325 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Eight sets primary, two sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams will be required to start the race on primary tires, and alternate tires will not be allowed to be used in qualifying. Teams participating in the high-line session will get one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 23.7206s, 189.709mph (2017)

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at St Louis on TV?

NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 3:30pm ET.

Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dillon Welch and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

St Louis IndyCar at-track schedule (all times Central)

Saturday, 26 August

8:55-9:40 am – Indy NXT by Firestone practice, IndyCar LIVE

10-11 am – IndyCar Series practice 1, Peacock

11:45 am – Indy NXT Qualifying, IndyCar LIVE

1 pm – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT P1 Award qualifying (single car/cumulative time of two laps), Peacock

2:35 pm – Indy NXT race (75 laps / 93.75 miles)

4-4:30 pm – IndyCar Series high-line session (Two groups/15 minutes)

4:45-5:45 pm – IndyCar Series practice 2, Peacock

Sunday, 27 August

2:31 pm – “Drivers, start your engines”

2:36 pm – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar Series race (260 laps/325 miles), NBC

How can I listen to IndyCar at St Louis on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.

Entry list for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at St Louis

Nº 

 Entrant / Driver 

 Car 

 Engine 

Team Penske
Josef Newgarden

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Patricio O'Ward

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Arrow McLaren
Felix Rosenqvist

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

06 

Meyer Shank Racing
Hélio Castroneves

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Arrow McLaren
Alexander Rossi

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Ericsson

Dallara DW12

Honda 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Scott Dixon

Dallara DW12

Honda 

10 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Alex Palou

Dallara DW12

Honda 

11 

Chip Ganassi Racing
Marcus Armstrong

Dallara DW12

Honda 

12 

Team Penske
Will Power

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

14 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Santino Ferrucci

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

15 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Graham Rahal

Dallara DW12

Honda 

18 

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
David Malukas

Dallara DW12

Honda 

20 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Ryan Hunter-Reay

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

21 

Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus van Kalmthout

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

26 

Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
Colton Herta

Dallara DW12

Honda 

27 

Andretti Autosport
Kyle Kirkwood

Dallara DW12

Honda 

28 

Andretti Autosport
Romain Grosjean

Dallara DW12

Honda 

29 

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
Devlin Defrancesco

Dallara DW12

Honda 

30 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Conor Daly

Dallara DW12

Honda 

45 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Christian Lundgaard

Dallara DW12

Honda 

51 

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
Sting Ray Robb

Dallara DW12

Honda 

55 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Benjamin Pedersen

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

60 

Meyer Shank Racing
Linus Lundqvist

Dallara DW12

Honda 

77 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Callum Ilott

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet 

78 

Juncos Hollinger Racing
Agustín Canapino

Dallara DW12

Chevrolet

 

