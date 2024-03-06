IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
All you need to know ahead of the 2024 IndyCar Series season opener at St. Petersburg in Florida.
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda leads at the start
Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
This weekend’s IndyCar Grand Prix on the Streets of St. Petersburg will comprise 100 laps (181 miles) around the 14-turn, 1.8-mile track.
When is the IndyCar race at St. Petersburg?
Date: Friday, 8 March – Sunday, 10 March
Race start: 12:30pm ET
Track: 14-turn, 1.8-mile clockwise road course
Race distance: 100 laps/181 miles
Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation.
Qualifying lap record: Will Power, 59.3466s, 109.189mph (2022)
How can I watch the IndyCar race at St. Petersburg on TV?
NBC’s race coverage will begin on Sunday at 12:00pm ET.
Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.
All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.
St. Petersburg IndyCar GP TV schedule (all times ET)
Friday, 8 March
1:35pm-2:10pm: Indy NXT practice, INDYCAR LIVE
2:45pm-4:00pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock
Saturday, 9 March
8:25am-9:10am: Indy NXT practice, INDYCAR LIVE
9:35am-10:35am: IndyCar practice, Peacock
1:05pm-1:35pm: Indy NXT qualifying (Two groups, 12-minute session with green flag of one timed lap), INDYCAR LIVE
2:00pm-3:30pm: IndyCar Qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock
Sunday, 10 March
9:10am-9:40am: IndyCar warmup, Peacock
10:10am: Indy NXT by Firestone Grand Prix (45 laps/55 minutes), Peacock
12:00pm: NBC on air
12:23pm: “Drivers, start your engines”
12:30pm: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps/181 miles), NBC, Universo and Peacock
How can I listen to IndyCar at St. Petersburg on the radio?
All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App. Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton.
Entry list for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|Team Penske
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|12
|Will Power
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|Kyffin Simpson
|8
|Linus Lundqvist
|9
|Scott Dixon
|10
|Alex Palou
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Arrow McLaren
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|6
|Callum Ilott
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|41
|Sting Ray Robb
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|Graham Rahal
|30
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|45
|Christian Lundgaard
|Dale Coyne Racing
|18
|Jack Harvey
|51
|Colin Braun
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|20
|Christian Rasmussen
|21
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Global
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Meyer Shank Racing
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|66
|Tom Blomqvist
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|Romain Grosjean
|78
|Agustín Canapino
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
What we learned from Thursday F1 practice at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments