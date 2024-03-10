All Series
IndyCar St. Petersburg
Race report

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden wins season opener

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden won the opening round of the IndyCar Series on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Charles Bradley
Newgarden led 92 laps, losing the lead after a slow first pitstop but battling back to quickly re-emphasize his dominance.

He started from the pole, using the harder primary tires versus the softer alternates of fellow front row starter Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing), and led the field to the first green flag of the season.

Newgarden held his top spot through a frantic Turn 1 from Rosenqvist, as Colton Herta (Andretti Global, starting on alternates) grabbed third from Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren, on primaries) around the outside at Turn 1 and diving to his inside at Turn 2.

Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson snatched fifth, ahead of a feisty Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) and Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), as a tentative Romain Grosjean (Juncos Hollinger Racing) slumped to eighth after getting shuffled out at Turn 1 as McLaughlin steamed from ninth to sixth, bumping past VeeKay down the inside of the opening corner.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s best-placed driver Christian Lundgaard sustained a right-rear puncture after a touch from behind at Turn 4 and was forced to pit at the end of the opening lap.

Newgarden led Rosenqvist by just under a second after 10 laps, with a train comprising Herta, O’Ward, Ericsson and McLaughlin a further 3s in arrears as the 100-lap race snoozed into full fuel-saving mode.

Newgarden was leading by 1.9s when 10th-placed Marcus Armstrong, the first of the Chip Ganassi Racing runners, crashed at Turn 10 on lap 26, breaking his front-right corner and bringing out the first full-course caution of the season. “A costly mistake,” he rued.

Almost the entire field descended on St Pete’s tight pitlane, with Herta leaving it in the lead ahead of Rosenqvist and Newgarden – who had a tricky exit from his pit box due to O’Ward and fell from the lead to third. But Herta was forced to give up the lead as replays confirmed that Rosenqvist’s front wing beat him to the timing line first.

The race restarted on lap 31 with Lundgaard, the only driver who didn’t stop, leading Rosenqvist, Herta, Newgarden, O’Ward and McLaughlin.

VeeKay picked up ninth from Dixon at Turn 1, while a fired-up Newgarden (on alternates) passed Herta (on primaries) for second at Turn 4. Herta then lost further spots to O’Ward and McLaughlin as he struggled to warm-up the harder rubber.

Flying on his alternates, Newgarden attacked the primary-shod Rosenqvist for the net lead at Turn 4 on lap 32, and made a move stick a lap later at Turn 1. O’Ward (also on alternates) passed Rosenqvist, who was struggling on the primaries like Herta.

Sting Ray Robb (AJ Foyt Racing) then caused the second full-course yellow when he went off at Turn 1 with a smoking front-right brake disc.

Lundgaard pitted under this yellow, recycling Newgarden to the lead, ahead of O’Ward, Rosenqvist, McLaughlin and Herta. At this point, Dale Coyne Racing’s rookie Colin Braun suffered a spectacular fuel fire during his stop, but he continued.

The race restarted on lap 39, with Newgarden pulling clear of O’Ward, while McLaughlin stalked Rosenqvist for third. Behind Herta, Ericsson ran sixth from VeeKay, Will Power (Penske), Scott Dixon (CGR) and Grosjean.

At the halfway point, Newgarden’s lead was 1s over O’Ward, with Rosenqvist a further second back having seen off McLaughlin’s challenge.

Ericsson’s first run with Andretti ended when his car lost power on lap 52, and he dived for the pitlane, losing his top-six spot. “It came from nowhere, went to half power and we tried everything to fix it, but we can’t find the reason,” he reported.

Power passed VeeKay for sixth at Turn 10 on lap 60, and Dixon further demoted VeeKay a couple of laps later at Turn 1. VeeKay then banged wheels with Grosjean at Turn 4.

The final pitstop cycle was triggered by Grosjean and Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi, the latter picking up a spot, stopping on lap 64. Newgarden pitted from the lead a lap later (opting to run primaries to the finish), followed in by O’Ward, Rosenqvist and McLaughlin (who switched on to alternates after two primary stints).

Herta went a lap longer, spending a tour in the lead, which meant he overcut Rosenqvist and McLaughlin.

McLaughlin passed Rosenqvist for fourth at Turn 10 with 32 laps remaining, just before Linus Lundqvist backed his CGR car into the tirewall at Turn 10 after Grosjean punted him into a spin, causing the race’s third caution period. Grosjean would later retire with a gearbox issue following a drive-through penalty for causing the crash.

It restarted with 28 laps to go, with Herta suffering a big slide at Turn 3 and just managing to hold off McLaughlin there, but it only took a few more corners for the former Supercars star to send it past Herta into Turn 10. Power, on the same tire strategy as McLaughlin, further demoted Herta at Turn 1 a lap later.

McLaughlin charged up to O’Ward but couldn’t pass him, as the two-stop strategy still needed some fuel saving to make the finish.

Newgarden pulled out an 8s lead over O’Ward as he stormed to an impressive victory.

O’Ward had the Penske pair of McLaughlin and Power filling his mirrors in the closing stages: Power began to attack McLaughlin with five laps remaining, which encouraged him to reengage with O’Ward.

But the positions stayed the same to the checker, spelling a Chevrolet 1-2-3-4.

Behind Herta, the best of the Honda-powered drivers, reigning champion Alex Palou came alive in the closing stages, after an anonymous race to this point, running a long middle stint and passing Rosenqvist for sixth as he benefited from using alternates to the finish.

St. Petersburg IndyCar results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 100

1:51'29.5954

104.559 2
2 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 100

+7.9121

1:51'37.5075

7.9121 105.232 2
3 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 100

+8.4577

1:51'38.0531

0.5456 105.090 2
4 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 100

+9.0559

1:51'38.6513

0.5982 104.642 2
5 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 100

+10.2578

1:51'39.8532

1.2019 104.585 2
6 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 100

+11.8036

1:51'41.3990

1.5458 103.801 2
7 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 100

+14.4044

1:51'43.9998

2.6008 104.056 2
8 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 100

+15.7853

1:51'45.3807

1.3809 104.369 2
9 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 100

+16.2964

1:51'45.8918

0.5111 104.656 2
10 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 100

+18.8346

1:51'48.4300

2.5382 104.825 2
11 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 100

+23.0437

1:51'52.6391

4.2091 102.230 2
12 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 100

+24.5876

1:51'54.1830

1.5439 102.699 2
13 United Kingdom C. Ilott Arrow McLaren 6 100

+28.7113

1:51'58.3067

4.1237 103.042 2
14 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 100

+29.5662

1:51'59.1616

0.8549 103.123 2
15 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 100

+32.8175

1:52'02.4129

3.2513 103.379 3
16 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 100

+34.6955

1:52'04.2909

1.8780 102.180 3
17 United Kingdom T. Blomqvist Meyer Shank Racing 66 100

+40.4726

1:52'10.0680

5.7771 102.301 2
18 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 100

+42.1247

1:52'11.7201

1.6521 101.846 2
19 United Kingdom J. Harvey Dale Coyne Racing 18 100

+49.3453

1:52'18.9407

7.2206 102.510 2
20 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 100

+58.7347

1:52'28.3301

9.3894 103.649 4
21
C. Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Racing
20 99

+1 Lap

1:52'21.5301

1 Lap 102.122 3
22 United States C. Braun Dale Coyne Racing 51 99

+1 Lap

1:52'27.0026

5.4725 101.374 3
23 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 97

+3 Laps

1:52'27.7687

2 Laps 100.983 3
24 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 82

+18 Laps

1:33'29.4950

15 Laps 102.874 3 Mechanical
25 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 52

+48 Laps

59'35.2774

30 Laps 74.418 2 Accident
26
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
41 33

+67 Laps

37'17.3009

19 Laps 101.814 1 Spun off
27 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 25

+75 Laps

26'07.8934

8 Laps 103.733 Accident
View full results

