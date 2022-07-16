Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt
IndyCar / Toronto News

IndyCar stars hope Toronto track reverts to pre-2016 layout

Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Graham Rahal are all hoping that next year Toronto’s street course around Exhibition Place can return to its ‘classic’ layout.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar stars hope Toronto track reverts to pre-2016 layout

Construction work for the Toronto X hotel in 2016 obliged organizers Green Savoree Racing Promotions to ask track designer Tony Cotman to substantially alter the final sector of the course, as well as shifting the pitlane from driver’s right to driver’s left.

The result is a pitlane that arcs sharp left on entry at Turn 9, then right at Turn 10, then left at pit exit off the final corner, Turn 11. The fiddly nature of pitlane is exacerbated by how compressed the pitboxes have to be with 25 cars present, and only the absence of AJ Foyt Racing’s #11 entry usually driven by Tatiana Calderon prevented a more severe problem.

As IndyCar returned to Canada for the first time since 2019, following the relaxation of travel restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the series has noted the observations from the teams and drivers, and president Jay Frye has vowed to make changes where possible for 2023.

“It's a double-edged sword, right?” said Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi. “You want to have a big field and you want to have as much health in the series as possible. But there is also the other side of it. Logistically it's very, very challenging at places. This is certainly one of them.

“It's a lot of work. It's a lot of work for the crews, as well. They can't even get set up because they have a movable wall… They're doing the best they can with the situation but it's tough.”

Rahal observed: “I can't even see my timing stand, it's pushed back so far… The growth trajectory of the series for next year, too, like, I hope they're getting ahead of it now, because this isn't acceptable really. It's OK, we'll get through, but it's pretty dangerous with the guys and the pit stops and things like that. I hope for next year there's a bit of a rethink about the way that we do this.”

He later added that, “pitlane under yellow, where everybody is stopping at the same time… could be hell.”

Rossi compared the current Toronto layout unfavorably with other street courses on the IndyCar schedule saying that “the last three corners is what makes it tough from an enjoyment standpoint,” while Rahal said “the track was significantly more fun the other way. Not even close. Yeah, I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I wish we could go back tomorrow and run the old track. I understand there are challenges there.

“But I also think the construction of the hotel has come to a close…I hope for the health of this race which clearly has a massive draw in town and nationally, I hope that we can do the things necessary to get back to that. The track was much more enjoyable to drive, so... I'd like to see it back.

Team Penske driver Newgarden concurred, saying: “To Graham's point, now that the construction is done with the hotel, the infrastructure is in place. If there's a way to move it back closer to what we had, I think everybody would want that.

“Obviously the promoters had their hands tied. This is not a knock on what they did: they had to do what they had to do to keep the event alive. [But] the older setup was much better. If there's a way we can move it back to the other side, it's definitely preferred.

“They're going to have to do something at this point. We're talking about the marketplace, the health of the series. I think car count is going to be an issue when you look at this pit lane next year. There's going to be some solution that has to be found. I'm sure they will because the health of the series is strong.”

shares
comments
Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt
Previous article

Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt Toronto
IndyCar

Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt

Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles Lime Rock
IMSA

Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IndyCar stars hope Toronto track reverts to pre-2016 layout
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar stars hope Toronto track reverts to pre-2016 layout

Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Graham Rahal are all hoping that next year Toronto’s street course around Exhibition Place can return to its ‘classic’ layout.

Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt
IndyCar IndyCar

Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Colton Herta ran the first 107mph lap of the weekend at Toronto to claim top spot in second practice, while teammate Romain Grosjean and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou both were among those who found the wall.

How Robert Wickens defied expectations on his heroic return to glory
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

How Robert Wickens defied expectations on his heroic return to glory

After adjusting to a new reality from his life-changing accident, Robert Wickens is challenging expectations all over again. Now competing in an IMSA support class, the Canadian is back to winning races and setting the bar even higher on what he feels is possible.

Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts

Graham Rahal and Josef Newgarden didn’t wish to address the McLaren vs Ganassi dispute over Alex Palou, but agreed the IndyCar driver market has been boosted.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.