IndyCar stars react to race cancelations on social media
Following today’s announcement on the eve of the Grand Prix of St Petersburg that the NTT IndyCar Series has cancelled all events until May due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic, here’s how some of its stars have reacted on social media.
Click on the arrows below to scroll through them...
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Hey, friends. This is a bummer and I share in the disappointment with all the fans and pro athletes across the globe. But let’s work through this together, be good (intelligent) humans, and come back to have some fun in a couple months. Support IndyCar’s decision and also share in the disappointment as we want to race! See you all soon.
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: IndyCar Series
This is the right decision by IndyCar. Health and Safety is and must be the priority. And we need to beat this crisis together. It wouldn’t be right to go racing in this situation. Stay safe out there.
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP
Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
As sad as it may sound, the safety of everyone is the main priority. Was so excited to get the season underway but we will have to wait! We will not be racing at GP St Pete this weekend. Thank you everyone for the support as always. See you guys soon.
Meyer Shank Racing
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Of course we wish we could race but we fully appreciate and support IndyCar’s decision to keep us safe. See everyone in May!
Read Also:
Related video
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Author
|Charles Bradley
IndyCar stars react to race cancelations on social media
Race hub
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
30 Apr - 3 MayTickets
|
7 May - 10 MayTickets
|
21 May - 24 MayTickets
|
4 Jun - 7 JunTickets
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets