Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
IndyCar / Texas News

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

By:
Co-author:
David Malsher
, U.S. editor

A six-car crash at Texas Motor Speedway put the fourth round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series under yellow right from the start.

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

The accident occurred when Pietro Fittipaldi’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda hit the back of Sebastien Bourdais’ AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, turning it into the Andretti Autosport car of Alexander Rossi. Fittipaldi said the cars in front checked up, leaving him nowhere to go and suffered a sprained finger in the impacts that followed.

That triggered more chaos, with Dalton Kellett and Ed Jones ensuring both cars from Foyt and Coyne were eliminated before completing a lap. Also out for the day was the Carlin team, who saw its sole representative, Conor Daly, hit the wreck trying to follow the lucky James Hinchcliffe through.

Crash at race start

Crash at race start

Photo by: NBC

Daly’s impact tipped the #59 upside down and into the SAFER barrier, sliding down the track until reaching the infield grass which flipped the wreck the right way up.

"I general in IndyCar I think we have too many start crashes, I think we should probably look at that," Daly told NBC SN. "There's such an accordion effect. Honestly, it looked fine, everyone was accelerating, I had the best view because I was last, but it it takes is one person [to wreck] because everyone else is nose to tail.

"All I know is being upside down isn't fun, haven't had that happen in IndyCar before. On our bingo card of having terrible things happen to us so far this year, I dunno what's going to be next.

"It's been a rough start for sure."

Crash at race start

Crash at race start

Photo by: NBC

Read Also:

Bourdais was taken out for the second day running, having been hit by Penske's Josef Newgarden in Saturday's race. His crew stay up until midnight to fix the car, only for it to be wrecked again on Sunday.

"Obviously I didn't see anything but Pietro apologised for running into the back of us, so I'm guessing he just drilled us – that's what set the whole thing in motion," said Bourdais.

Crash at race start

Crash at race start

Photo by: NBC

"Clearly it was checking up at the front, by that stage we should be going, so I don't know what was going on at the front. It's still not an excuse but the same thing as yesterday [with Newgarden] when it checks up in front of you, you should be in control of your car in slowing down. Two days in a row we got drilled, expensive couple of days for AJ Foyt Racing."

"The guys who worked until midnight to fix the car last night after Josef took us out, and then we can't even take the green flag! Not very impressed right now."

shares
comments

Related video

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

Previous article

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

1h
2
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

8h
3
Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

4
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

3h
5
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

10h
Latest news
Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race
IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

1h
How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

4h
McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”
Video Inside
IndyCar

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”

19h
Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally

19h
Rahal wants “man-to-man talk” with Harvey over defensive move
IndyCar

Rahal wants “man-to-man talk” with Harvey over defensive move

20h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas with Chip Ganassi Racing 00:39
IndyCar
6h

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas with Chip Ganassi Racing

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas 00:42
IndyCar
12h

IndyCar: Dixon dominates in Texas

IndyCar: Kanaan will be aggressive 00:36
IndyCar
Apr 30, 2021

IndyCar: Kanaan will be aggressive

IndyCar: Pietro Fittipaldi to run all oval races 00:32
IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021

IndyCar: Pietro Fittipaldi to run all oval races

2021 IndyCar Grand Prix of St Petersburg best photos 01:47
IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021

2021 IndyCar Grand Prix of St Petersburg best photos

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal Portuguese GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime
NASCAR Cup

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020

Trending Today

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race
IndyCar IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994 tragedies

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP “soon”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP “soon”

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin doing a “great job” as a rookie, says Mears

How an Australian superstar bowed out in style
Supercars Supercars

How an Australian superstar bowed out in style

Latest news

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race
IndyCar IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race
IndyCar IndyCar

How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway’s second race

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin on TMS shock: “Most happy I’ve ever been finishing 2nd”

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon on verge of matching Mario Andretti’s win tally

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.