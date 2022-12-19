IndyCar thanks Mahle for work on 2024 hybrid system

For the past two years, Mahle Powertrain has worked with IndyCar to develop an innovative, first-of-its-kind hybrid system to provide on-demand acceleration at the driver’s request.

The new hybrid system is an important extension of IndyCar’s objective to be the most sustainable motorsports series in the world. In 2023, the series will use 100 percent renewable race fuel in its race cars, while the teams’ support transporters will use 100 percent renewable diesel fuel from race shops to circuits.

“We are delighted to have supported the NTT IndyCar Series to develop the new push-to-pass hybrid system,” said Mahle managing director Hugh Blaxill. “We’re particularly appreciative of the expertise and support we have received from IndyCar, HPD and Chevrolet during the system’s development, much of which took place during the significant global supply chain issues that demanded even closer collaboration between ourselves, the entire IndyCar team and our suppliers to help resolve.

“I would like to thank the Mahle Powertrain team for their hard work and dedication to reaching this milestone, and we look forward to watching the hybrid system perform on track to deliver the exciting racing that IndyCar fans enjoy.”

IndyCar president Jay Frye said: “We appreciate the innovative solution initiated by Mahle Powertrain and their hard work in the development of our new hybrid system. We are also grateful for Chevrolet and HPD, as well as the IndyCar team, for their close collaboration in this important project and continued work as we proceed toward implementation for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season.”

IndyCar recently revealed that the hybrid system will, at least initially, be applied to the 2.2-liter engines as raced currently, so that HPD and Ilmor/Chevrolet can focus its resources on integrating the hybrid, rather than switch to the 2.4-liter units as per the original plan.