IndyCar / Detroit News

IndyCar to adopt regular qualifying procedure at Detroit GP

IndyCar will no longer run the “two group” qualifying for this year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, and instead run a session resolved by a typical Firestone Fast Six shootout for pole.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar to adopt regular qualifying procedure at Detroit GP

Since 2013, the event on Belle Isle, an island in the Detroit River, has been a double-header, with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday. After two practice sessions on Friday, a qualifying session would be held on Saturday morning and Sunday morning for the following race.

However, the packed nature of the schedule meant that IndyCar needed to save time by running two groups of 12 or 13 (depending on entry list size). Whoever had the fastest time across the two groups would earn pole and his group would occupy the odd-numbered side of the grid – P3, P5, P7, etc. while the fastest driver of the other group would line up on the outside of the front row, and his group would start from the opposite side of the grid.

In Sunday’s qualifying session, the group that ran second on Saturday would hit the track first, and therefore have the less favorable track conditions (less rubber down on the track surface), and the previous day’s qualifying process would be repeated.

However, this final IndyCar event on Belle Isle – the Detroit GP switches to a downtown venue in 2023 –  is a single race. So despite being supported by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (as usual), Indy Lights and the Masters Endurance Legends, there is enough room in the schedule to run IndyCar’s regular style of qualifying.

That comprises of Q1 which features two groups of 13, the top six from each then graduating to the 12-car Q2, and the top six in that portion advancing to Q3, the Firestone Fast Six shootout.

This means that when drivers are shooting for pole, there are only six cars on track, theoretically making it less likely that a driver will trip over a rival on a warm-up lap, and halving the chance of a shunt that could cause a red flag and produce an unworthy pole-winner.

The ‘Detroit-style’ two-group qualifying system briefly expanded in the COVID-afflicted 2020 season (although ironically, Detroit was among the events canceled) because Road America, Mid-Ohio and the Harvest Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course became double-headers in compressed race weekends.

 

 

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
